Millwall have had a mixed start to the new Championship season.

Gary Rowett’s side will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year after narrowly missing out on a play-off place last May.

An eighth place finish saw the Lions finish just one point away from the top six.

The London club have had a busy summer in preparation for the new term, and got off to a great start with a win away to Middlesbrough.

But it won’t be the results in the early stages of the campaign that will determine who are the favourites for the top six places.

What are the latest transfer headlines surrounding Millwall?

With the transfer window still open, clubs are still making changes to their squads that could be transformative for their years ahead.

Championship sides now have less than two weeks remaining to complete any remaining transfer deals.

Here we look at the latest Millwall transfer news…

Casper de Norre claim made

Rowett has backed new signing de Norre to build on the promising start he has made to life at the Den.

De Norre signed from Genk earlier in the window, and has now featured in the team's opening two league fixtures.

The 26-year-old has performed well in his initial start to life in English football, and the Millwall boss expects him to only improve as he gets more well adjusted to his new surroundings.

“He’s started brightly,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“We know what a good player he is – he’s a player we have tracked for a while.

“He’s a player who will get better and better.

“Physically, he’s found the difference with Championship football.

“He will be a really good player for us. He’s performed really well, but there is a lot more to come from Casper.”

Leeds and West Brom chase Millwall signing

According to Football Insider, Leeds United and West Brom are both eyeing a move for Jake Cooper.

The 28-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, meaning he could depart as a free agent in 2024 if a renewal is not agreed before then.

This could force Millwall into a sale this summer, which has caught the attention of Championship rivals.

Albion and the Whites are both hoping they can agree a cut-rate price for the centre back.

Rangers have also been linked with a move for the defender this summer, having initially tried to sign him five years ago.

But Rowett has confirmed that Millwall are doing everything they can to retain the defender’s services beyond this summer.

“We want Coops to sign a new deal,” said the Millwall manager, via London News Online.

“It has been well-documented that he has got a year left. And there has been quite a lot of speculation out there.”

Stansfield battle

It has been exclusively reported by Football League World that Millwall are in the race to sign Jay Stansfield from Fulham this summer.

The Lions will face competition from Sunderland and QPR in the battle to secure the signature of the 20-year-old.

A lack of first team opportunities at Craven Cottage could see him depart the Premier League side this summer.

However, the situation surrounding Aleksander Mitrovic is currently holding up any potential move for the forward.