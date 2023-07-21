The 2023/24 Championship season kicks off in two weeks, and Millwall will be keen to get much of their transfer business done as soon as possible.

The untimely and tragic death of chairman John Berylson has halted proceedings for the club, but with John’s son, James, taking charge, things are not expected to change too much.

The club has made two new signings so far this summer, Kevin Nisbet has been brought in from Hibernian, while defender Joe Bryan has joined after being a free agent.

But their business doesn’t seem to be stopping there, as there’s been plenty of talk regarding more arrivals and even departures.

With that said, here is a look at the latest transfer news coming out of Millwall Football Club…

OH Leuven player emerges as target

Millwall are said to be interested in signing OH Leuven midfielder Casper De Norre, according to South London Press.

The 26-year-old is said to be on a list of potential transfer targets for the London club.

The Belgian has been with OH Leuven since 2021, when he joined from fellow Belgian side KRC Genk. Casper De Norre has played 95 times for his current side, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists.

The midfielder, who has also played in both full-back roles, is contracted to his current side until the summer of 2025.

Stoke City join Mark Travers pursuit

Stoke City have bid for Mark Travers

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is very much a wanted man this summer.

Stoke City have now joined the race for the shotstopper, after it looked like Millwall had agreed a deal, as reported by Mike McGrath at The Telegraph.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Millwall thought a deal which sees then bring Travers to The Den was all agreed.

However, it seems a move for Travers is very much up in the air and Stoke are now looking to agree a deal after their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matija Sarkic fell through.

Travers is expected to leave Bournemouth on loan this summer, after losing his regular number one spot at the club.

Lazio join Burnley in Zian Flemming race

Serie A giants Lazio have joined the race to sign Millwall forward Zian Flemming, according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15/07, 23:05).

Burnley have been leading the way for the Dutchman, with the Clarets so far seeing four bids rejected by Millwall.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Premier League club, as they are said to be weighing up a fresh offer.

But they now seemingly have competition, as Lazio, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, are keen on the 24-year-old and are said to be considering making an offer for the Millwall man.

Flemming joined the Lions in a deal worth £1.75 million and after an excellent campaign, his price-tag now has considerably increased. It has been reported, that Millwall will ask for around €15 million for his services, which is just under £13 million.

Burnley’s highest bid so far is said to have been around £8.5 million. So, if Lazio are going to make a bid for Flemming it will need to be higher than the Clarets’ latest offer.

Millwall in talks with free agent

Millwall have begun talks with defender Wes Harding, as reported by Richard Cawley.

The 26-year-old is without a club this summer after he decided to move on from Rotherham United, despite willingness from the club to keep hold of him.

It was reported by Football Insider back in May, that Luton Town and Coventry City were keen on signing the defender, who can operate as a centre-back as well as a right-back. However, that interest has failed to materialise and now Millwall are capitalising.

Gary Rowett will know all about Harding, as he was his manager when the defender started out at Birmingham.