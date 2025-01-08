Crystal Palace are looking to sign Millwall’s Romain Esse in January as they look to avoid a scramble for his signature in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has been involved in the Lions’ first-team squad over the past few years, but he has established himself as a key player in the current campaign, with the 19-year-old scoring five goals in 25 games.

Romain Esse's 2024/25 campaign at Millwall (All competitions) Appearances 25 Goals 5 Assists 1 (As of January 8th, 2025)

Given his quality, as well as the potential to improve, it’s no surprise that Esse is attracting attention, with Palace and Nottingham Forest known to be admirers.

Crystal Palace looking to finalise Romain Esse deal

And, journalist Peter Smith has provided an update on the Eagles’ pursuit, with the Premier League side keen to wrap up a deal for the youngster this month, which could see them triggering Esse’s release clause.

“Crystal Palace have made an approach for Millwall’s Romain Esse.

“Just last month Millwall were adamant they wouldn’t sell in January but the combination of release clause in contract signed in August & Palace not wanting to lose out in summer looks like fast-tracking a deal.”

It’s unclear what the value of the release clause is, but it has been stated that Millwall will receive a club-record fee if Esse does depart, although that won’t come as a shock.

Romain Esse is destined to play in the Premier League

Obviously, Millwall fans won’t be too pleased with the prospect of Esse moving to Palace, but the reality is that it’s an attractive move for the player, who clearly has the ability to play at the highest level.

Anyone who has seen Esse this season will recognise his talent, as he is smooth on the ball, he can beat a man, and he can make decisive contributions in the final third, even if there is room for improvement in certain respects, as is the case for all youngsters.

In an ideal world, Millwall would keep Esse until at least the summer, but the release clause means there are no guarantees.

From Millwall’s perspective, the hope is that they have made it a substantial sum that reflects his talent, and if that clause is met, there’s nothing they can do.

So, this will be one to watch over the coming days and weeks, and it’s important the Lions’ hierarchy do back Alex Neil in the market if Esse is sold.

Millwall, who are currently 14th in the Championship, are back in action on Monday night when they host Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Cup.