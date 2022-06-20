Millwall transfer blow emerges as Watford prepare swoop

Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen want at least £3m for the services of Millwall target Lewis Ferguson this summer, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old was one of the Dons’ most valuable assets during the 2021/22 campaign, recording 16 goals and in 45 competitive appearances as a real goalscoring asset in the middle of the park at Pittodrie.

His progress certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed with The Telegraph journalist John Percy revealing over the weekend that they are keen on striking a deal for the central midfielder, who can also play in a more advanced role.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Millwall players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Millwall man Mark Beevers play for now? Cambridge United Doncaster Rovers Portsmouth Peterborough United

The Lions are in need of recruiting a replacement or two for Sheyi Ojo and Luke Freeman following the expiration of their loan deals last month – and have submitted a £1.5m offer for his services in an attempt to lure him to the English capital.

However, they may need to fork out at least double that if they are to take him away from Scotland, a price tag that may end up forcing Gary Rowett’s side out of the race with the second-tier club unlikely to have a bottomless pit of money to spend during the summer window.

And a further blow has emerged for the Lions in this quest to recruit Ferguson, with league rivals Watford also believed to be keen on him and they could potentially bring him in as a replacement for Philip Zinckernagel.

The Verdict:

It would be difficult to see the Lions fork out the amount needed to take him away from Pittodrie so they may need to move on and focus on other targets, something that would be a real shame.

They are in desperate need of more firepower up top with Jed Wallace potentially leaving this summer and Benik Afobe has also gone, leaving them needing quite a few additions if they are to compete for a top-six spot again.

Bringing in someone like Ferguson could help to give the Lions’ midfield an attacking dimension and could help to take the pressure off any new strikers – because they know the 22-year-old will also be able to contribute going forward.

That would be beneficial for these new forwards because it would give them the space and time to adapt without the spotlight being on them – and it will be particularly useful if they endure a slow start to life at The Den.

The Hornets would also be well-served bringing in a player of his quality – because they are seemingly happy to cash in on Zinckernagel this summer – but could benefit from having a replacement that can replace his goalscoring contributions.