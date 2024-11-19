Millwall's start to the season has been extremely impressive, and Neil Harris' side are in the hunt for a top six finish.

The last block of six games was a very successful one for the Lions, winning four, and drawing the other two.

Their excellent 1-0 victory over Leeds United was a true example of everything that is going right at The Den currently, and supporters' excitement has grown.

However, for one member of the squad, his excitement has potentially been lessened by a difficult opening few months due to injury, despite a solid end to the 2023/24 campaign that saw him earn a new one-year extension on his contract.

Tom Bradshaw has not been the most consistent of goalscorers since joining Millwall in 2018, however, his all-round play makes him a key asset to any side, and Wrexham in League One may be keeping one eye on the forward as the January transfer window nears.

Wrexham could return for Bradshaw in January

The Red Dragons had shown an interest in the 32-year-old in the summer, although they did face competition from fellow Welsh side Cardiff City as they went in hunt of the striker's signature.

But, a deal could not be found, with Bradshaw's ability to be a useful asset off the bench due to his experience perhaps one of the reasons why Harris wanted to keep him around SE16. Yet, with his struggle for minutes due to fitness issues this season, it would not be surprising to see him offered to other clubs in January.

The ex-Barnsley man's contract is due to expire at the end of June 2025, and while he could be of use to Millwall once again, it seems very unlikely, with the Lions turning their heads towards the upper end of the Championship.

Wrexham should take advantage of this situation, knowing that he will be available for offers come 1 January, and this winter window could be the perfect advertisement for his talents if he joins on loan - or even permanently.

Even though his age may be a concern for Phil Parkinson, Bradshaw has shown in recent years that he can play consistently, and while he may have had injury problems this campaign, that has not been an issue for a few seasons.

Tom Bradshaw 2024/25 Millwall Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 4 (4) Minutes Played 300 Goals (Assists) 1 (0) xG 1.78 Shots (On Target) 9 (3) Pass Accuracy 73.3% Touches (In Opposition Box) 60 (10) Dribble Success 66.7% *Stats correct as of 19/11/2024

Wrexham must bring a striker in

This season has been one that Wrexham supporters have been very proud of, even though the last few weeks have not got exactly as planned.

Nevertheless, a new striker could give them the boost that they need to put the pressure back on Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City.

For Millwall, taking Bradshaw off their wage book can only be a good idea, although it must be stated that he has been an excellent servant to the club over the last six years.

His 2022/23 campaign was a true indication of his talents, with the 32-year-old scoring 16 goals in 41 appearances, as the Lions narrowly missed out on a play-off position on the final day of the season.

The Red Dragons would only benefit from a move for Bradshaw who, despite potentially leaving Millwall, will only be remembered fondly at The Den.

Wrexham's chances of a top two finish are still incredibly strong, and finding another striker to help replace Jack Marriott after his injury is imperative if they want success and unprecedented back-to-back-to-back promotions. Paul Mullin's goalscoring issues have also been rife, despite his success in red-and-white since making the move to STōK Cae Ras in July 2021.

The 30-year-old has found the back of the net only once in 13 appearances in League One this season, although his record in the last few years has been outstanding. He has scored 103 goals in 150 appearances following the switch to Wales, but 2024/25 has been a difficult one.

Ollie Palmer is also not reliable at this moment in time, with his game more focused on the build-up play and helping out his teammates before a shot is fired at goal. Bradshaw could help be that missing link and take the team towards the Championship.