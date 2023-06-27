Joe Bryan has undergone a medical with Millwall, and he is set to sign a two-year contract to join the Championship club.

Millwall to sign Joe Bryan

After missing out on the play-offs on a dramatic final day of the Championship, Gary Rowett is keen to add to his squad, and the Lions have already brought in Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian.

And, it appears they are closing in on another arrival, as The Athletic revealed that Bryan has agreed a deal at The Den until the summer of 2025. As well as that, the update states that he underwent his medical on Tuesday, indicating an announcement is imminent.

The left-back is a free agent as his deal with Fulham expires, and he had been in talks to join former club Bristol City, whilst there was also interest from Greece.

Bryan arrives in the capital with good pedigree at this level, as he starred for the Robins earlier in his career, and he was key for Fulham as they won promotion in 2020, which included scoring twice in a play-off final win over Brentford at Wembley.

However, he has not been a regular for Fulham since that first promotion, although he did play his part as they won promotion once again in 2022.

With game time hard to come by last season, Bryan joined French side Nice, but only made nine appearances in an injury-hit campaign.

Millwall’s summer transfer plans

This is great news for Millwall, as Bryan is a proven Championship performer, and he should be an upgrade on what they have at left-back. So, to get him in on a free transfer is an outstanding bit of business, and, providing he can stay fit, he could easily be one of the standout in the league in his position.

With Nisbet having already come through the door, it’s an impressive start to the window for the Lions, who are clearly ready to push on after that frustrating final day collapse against Blackburn.

Bryan has bought into the project at Millwall, as he has had interest from elsewhere, but he has made the decision to go to The Den. So, it’s an exciting time to be a Millwall fan, and whilst the Championship is looking extremely competitive next season, the Lions will feel they can once again be in the mix for a shot at the top six.