Millwall have agreed a deal to re-sign talented forward Zak Lovelace from Rangers - two-and-a-half years on from his move to Ibrox.

That's according to a recent report from Record Sport, which has revealed both the fee and the state of play regarding the 19-year-old's impending return to Millwall.

The Lions have been busy throughout the mid-season transfer window, which has seen five players added to Alex Neil's ranks.

Millwall have adopted a more youth-centric approach to player recruitment in recent times, with seven of the club's last eight permanent recruits being aged 23 or under, a category which recent signings Camiel Neghli, Luke Cundle and Ajay Matthews all fall into.

Lovelace, of course, will represent a further display of that strategy as he closes in on a surprising return to east London.

Millwall FC agree Rangers, Zak Lovelace deal

As per the aforementioned report, a deal has been struck between Millwall and Rangers. The exact fee remains unclear at this stage, although it's said the deal could eventually reach seven figures if all add-on clauses are met.

The report says the deal has been "thrashed out" between the clubs on the morning of deadline day, and Lovelace has now been given permission to hold discussions with the Lions.

Lovelace is said to have been offered a new contract by Rangers, though he decided to reject that deal with "more lucrative offers" on the table from clubs back in England. Rangers have reportedly decided to maximise their money now as opposed to receiving a development fee come the summer, having picked up Lovelace for just £100,000 back in 2022.

The forward earned headlines when he debuted against Coventry City at the tender age of 15 back in December 2021, becoming Millwall's second-youngest player of all time months prior to his switch to Rangers.

Lovelace has struggled to kick on since moving to Glasgow, though, making just eight first-team appearances in more than two years.

Zak Lovelace's senior career stats via FotMob, as of February 3 Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Millwall 5 0 0 2022/23 Rangers 2 0 0 2023/24 Rangers 2 0 0 2024/25 Rangers 4 0 1

He did, however, come off the bench to notch a recent assist in Rangers' 3-1 league victory at Dundee United before playing the final ten minutes of their 2-1 UEFA Europa League triumph against Union St.Gilloise last Thursday.

Zak Lovelace will be looking to realise his potential in Millwall FC return

There is a reason why Lovelace has been held in high regard for some time, and still aged just 19, he certainly should not be written off, even if his move to Rangers perhaps failed to play out according to the plan.

Capable anywhere across the frontline, the former England youth international remains a richly exciting talent and it will be interesting to see just how quickly he becomes a first-team regular, should Millwall complete a deal before tonight's 11pm deadline.

After struggling for game time at Rangers, Lovelace will surely be looking to play consistent Championship football back with the Lions.