Millwall are set to do battle with Blackburn Rovers in an attempt to get Fulham winger Martial Godo on loan ahead of their Championship rivals.

Millwall's interest in Godo has been reported by both The Athletic and South London Press' sports editor, Richard Cawley.

Lancashire Telegraph reported Elliott Jackson stated earlier today that the winger was likely to move to Ewood Park, but that there was still some work to be done.

Any deal for the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, is subject to Fulham adding a winger to their ranks before 11pm, according to The Athletic.

More to follow...