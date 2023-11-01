Highlights Simon Jordan believes Nathan Jones could be a better fit for Millwall than he was for Southampton, despite his failures at both clubs.

Jones' passion and work ethic are not in doubt, but his ability to communicate and achieve meaningful outcomes with Premier League players is questionable.

Although Jones had success at Luton, his time at Stoke and Southampton was disastrous, making him a risky appointment for Millwall at this stage.

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Nathan Jones would be a better fit for Millwall than he was for Southampton.

The Lions are on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Gary Rowett by mutual consent earlier this month, with the 49-year-old departing The Den after almost four years at the helm.

Assistant manager Adam Barrett has been in caretaker charge since Rowett's exit, but he has picked up just two points from his three games, and the club currently sit 18th in the Championship table, six points from the play-off places.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock, Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat and England U-20 coach Joe Edwards have all been linked with the vacancy, but according to journalist John Percy, ex-Southampton manager Jones is "emerging as a strong contender".

Jones has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton in February after an unsuccessful three-month stint at St Mary's, during which he won five and lost nine of his 14 games in charge, with only one of those victories coming in the Premier League.

What did Simon Jordan say?

Jordan expressed reservations about Jones after his failure at Southampton and Stoke City, but he believes the Welshman could be better suited to Millwall.

"Well I think it's about levels, and it's undeniable that the fella did a decent job at Luton twice and lot has to be said for that," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"I don't know if he should be selling tickets of himself about being the most aggressive team in Europe and things of that nature because that makes him an object of ridicule with people who look at him from that position.

"Stoke had been relegated from the Premier League, there was an expectation that they were going to get back there with parachute payments.

"He went in there and literally, metaphorically and factually stank the place out.

"You go to Southampton, and whatever you may or may not say about the fact that he will talk to the media and he is good ticket value for listening to him, he didn't have the levels and he didn't have the ability to operate with Premier League players.

"When I spoke to certain people at Southampton, they were surprised.

"No doubting the man's work ethic, no doubting the man's passion, but there is a difference between communicating and translating passion into an outcome that is of any meaning to a football club, and being very busy and sleeping at the training ground and whatever else he may have done to be able to achieve some sort of philosophy.

"But his method of communication, and his ability to bring players with him of a certain level clearly wasn't evident.

"Now if Millwall's ambition is to get to the Premier League, well maybe because obviously Nathan Jones will have a lot of points to prove.

"He strikes me as a rather chippy little manager that's got a lot to say for himself with very little to back it up besides two decent spells at Luton.

"So with respect to Millwall, and I know that Millwall fans will say 'well you would say this because of the rivalry with Crystal Palace', there are levels, and maybe Millwall is his level."

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Would Nathan Jones be a good appointment for Millwall?

Jones would undoubtedly be a huge gamble for Millwall.

He did an outstanding job in his two spells at Luton, leading the Hatters to the Championship play-offs in 2022 during his second stint, but his time at Stoke and Southampton was disastrous.

Jones' passion would likely go down well with Lions supporters, but as Jordan says, he must find a way of translating that passion into results.

While Jones does deserve another opportunity in the Championship, he would be too much of a risk for the Lions to take at this point.