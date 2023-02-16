Millwall the major beneficiaries of failed Leeds United, Coventry City deal in January: Opinion

When rumours circled about the future of Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell in January, few Millwall supporters will have been hugely concerned about a potential exit but the Lions now look like the major beneficiaries of his failed move to Coventry City.

The 20-year-old had joined on loan for the 2022/23 campaign but reports had emerged suggesting that other Championship clubs were sniffing around and Leeds were considering a change – with Sunderland said to be interested in a loan and Middlesbrough keen on a permanent deal.

Cresswell ended up staying in south London but a move away from Millwall and from Leeds was closer than it first seemed.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier today that the defender had agreed to join Coventry permanently but decided against doing so late in the window – opting to remain a Leeds loanee as he believes he can still have success at Elland Road.

Whether the exit of Jesse Marsch, which FLW sources suggest Cresswell will see as good news, can ultimately help him do that remains to be seen but his performances in recent weeks have proven that there has been one major beneficiary from his U-turn – Millwall.

Cresswell had started the season well at The Den, cementing a regular place as part of Gary Rowett’s back three and scoring some vital goals from set pieces, but as is only natural with a young player still learning his trade, inconsistency and mistakes snuck into his game.

A shift to a back four saw him drop behind Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson in the pecking order, meaning that he didn’t play a single minute in the five games between mid-December and late January.

That meant when speculation was rife about him during the winter window, many Millwall supporters would likely have been happy for him to leave the club but attitudes have changed over the past few weeks.

A fresh injury to Hutchinson meant Cresswell was brought back into the starting XI to partner Cooper and he’s risen to the challenge. In the three games since returning to the starting XI, he’s won 16 aerial duels, and made eight tackles and 16 clearances (Whoscored).

Those are impressive statistics and illustrate how he’s helped Millwall keep pace in the Championship play-off race thanks to a draw with Sunderland and win away at QPR.

With Hutchinson not expected back until March at the earliest, Cresswell will continue to play his part in the push for a top six place and, beyond that, potentially promotion.

It seems the 20-year-old staying put in January has proven more important than many would have suspected and that Millwall have been major beneficiaries of the failed deal between Leeds and Coventry.