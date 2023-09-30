Millwall have been one of the biggest overachievers in the Championship in recent seasons.

Given the modest budget the club operate on compared to some others in the division, the fact that Gary Rowett has consistently had them challenging in and around the play-offs is a great achievement.

Furthermore, Rowett and his side have continued to make The Den a real fortress and tough place to go for any opposition side.

What about if you're a home or away supporter heading to The Den, though?

One of the most popular pre-match activities when it comes to the football is grabbing a drink with your friends, family or whoever you are attending the match with.

As such, finding a nice, safe, pre-match spot is essential for most supporters, and with that in mind, we wrote this article.

Below, we've covered some pubs in the vicinity of The Den that are available for home fans, and those available to away fans, as well as discussing the alcohol situation inside The Den itself.

What are the best pubs for Millwall fans near The Den?

According to our research, one of the finest pubs to drink in for home supporters is the Blue Anchor on Southwark Park Road.

As per the Evening Standard, Millwall supporters have been drinking at the family-run pub for years and has an excellent atmosphere on matchdays.

Surrey Docks Wetherspoons is said to be another good option before a match, especially for those looking for a bit of value when it comes to their pint.

Crowds of Millwall fans are said to pack into the pub on a matchday, and being situated next to Surrey Quays station, it is within walking distance of The Den.

What are the best pubs for away supporters visiting The Den?

Due to the hostile reputation that rightly or wrongly still persists surrounding The Den, most away ground guides advise that there are few pubs local to The Den, and that these should be avoided by away supporters.

Instead, it is recommended, particularly for those travelling by train, to grab a drink around London Bridge before moving on to the ground.

On Football Ground Guide, one Scunthorpe United fan recommended 'The Shipwright Arms' on Tooley Street, near London Bridge.

There is also a Wetherspoons 'Pommelers Rest' situated not too far away, either.

Another potential option is the Barrow Boy and Banker, situated on Borough High Street by London Bridge. This pub reportedly also has a large screen showing live Sky Sports action.

Is alcohol available inside The Den?

Yes, there is alcohol available to buy at The Den. This applies for both home supporters and away fans.

According to an article from Bristol City ahead of one of their fixtures at The Den previously, there are three internal catering bars on the away concourse at The Den that will sell alcohol to away fans.