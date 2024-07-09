Millwall are closing in on a significant transfer coup as ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga is set to sign a permanent contract after last season's loan spell.

Tanganga had a huge influence on the Lions after his arrival at The Den in January, as he featured 18 times for the side as they turned their season’s fortunes around in the second half of the campaign under Neil Harris' management.

Millwall are said to have agreed a two-year deal with the 25-year-old to rejoin the club he spent the second half of last season on loan with, and now there just needs to be a medical completed in order to finalise the arrival.

The centre-back was said to have plenty of other suitors this summer aside from the Lions, with recently-relegated Luton Town credited with an interest, as well as Serie A side Parma.

Not only was he a rock-solid performer at one end, Tanganga also popped up with two valuable goals during his time with the club, that earned his loan club valuable points in the battle against the drop in the Championship.

Japhet Tanganga's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 50 0 1 Augsburg 0 0 0 Millwall 18 2 0

Teddy Sheringham hails Millwall transfer coup as Japhet Tanganga set to re-sign

Whilst his form will naturally have attracted lots of clubs across Europe to the 25-year-old, Millwall are set to complete a pretty impressive move all things considered.

Another player who is associated with Millwall is Teddy Sheringham, who started his professional career with the Lions and became a huge success in the English capital, appearing 244 times for the club during the 1980s and the early 1990s.

Not only that, but in scoring 111 goals in the process, he was able to establish himself as a club legend there and went on to impress for much of the remainder of his playing career.

Featuring for the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur after leaving The Den, he was able to win a decent amount of silverware as well, but the Premier League great remembers his roots in South East London and spoke to us about Millwall closing in on Tanganga.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, via Crypto Sports betting, Sheringham said: "He’s a good young player and coming through the ranks at Spurs is a good sounding board.

"I’ve said it above, I trust Neil Harris to do well at Millwall in this spell. He is the right man to lead the club forward.

"He knows a player and knows the type of player who will fit into Millwall and also how the players will perform as a team.

"So, when you’re bringing in good players to improve the squad - it is a coup for Millwall, but Neil Harris takes credit here."

Japhet Tanganga deal proves Millwall are a team to watch in 2024-25

With his personality and combative style of defending, and his physical approach to the game, Tanganga endeared himself to the Lions faithful soon after arriving at The Den, leaving Harris eager to snap him up this summer after his departure from Spurs.

Tanganga graduated from Tottenham's academy and made 50 appearances across all competitions prior to his departure, while he endured a tough loan stint with Bundesliga outfit FC Ausburg prior to making the January switch to Millwall.

He is set to be unveiled as Millwall's second signing of the summer transfer window after Macaulay Langstaff, which represents an extremely strong start from the Lions ahead of next campaign, where they will be looking to improve on last season's 13th-placed finish.

Tanganga was a key component behind their rise up the table, alongside Harris. The pair were instrumental to the team's success at the back end of the season and could be again in 2024/25 as optimism builds amongst the fanbase.