After suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town before the international break, Millwall return to Championship action this weekend, but they have a tough task on their hands as they travel up to the Midlands to face a potential play-off rival in West Brom.

The Lions were hoping to open the gap further against the Terriers between themselves in sixth position and the chasing pack, but a Danny Ward goal downed them at The Den and it left the likes of Norwich and Coventry City just three points behind.

There would have been easier clashes on paper than a visit to Carlos Corberan's Baggies, who are ninth in the standings and trailing Millwall by five points, but Gary Rowett's side are notoriously difficult to beat either at home or on the road.

Rowett could do with a fully-fit squad to take on West Brom, but it doesn't look like that will be the case.

Which Millwall players will be missing?

There were already a couple of absentees from the Millwall squad before the international break but , with one of them being young forward Tyler Burey.

The academy graduate has played 24 times for the Lions this season, but hasn't been seen since January with his last appearance coming in an FA Cup third round clash with Sheffield United.

Burey suffered a hip injury in that match, and in mid-January Rowett put a six week timescale on his recovery and return - that is yet to occur though and despite returning to training this week he is once again expected to miss out.

Mason Bennett is another attacking player that hasn't been seen for a while, with his last action coming in February against Sunderland.

Bennett was withdrawn at half-time against the Black Cats with an ankle injury - he's another player that returned to training this week but West Brom is likely going to be too soon for his comeback.

Another player who rejoined training after an ankle problem this week is midfielder Billy Mitchell, who had played 29 times in the Championship this season until he was ruled out from mid-February.

He re-entered training on Monday with Burey but he would be a major doubt to play a part with such a hectic fixture list coming up.

One player who will definitely miss out though is Callum Styles.

The Hungary international has been absent since January with a quad injury, with the recovery time being placed at around the 12 week mark.

That will mean the midfielder should return just before the end of the season and just in time for the play-offs if Millwall make it, but don't expect him in the squad in the next few weeks.

The Verdict

It's not ideal for Millwall to be without so many players if the doubtful ones don't make it, but Rowett will still be trying to make it as hard as possible for West Brom to get three points.

The Baggies have a physical striker in the form of Daryl Dike up-top but coming up against Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and perhaps even Shaun Hutchinson will provide the American with a stern challenge.

Rowett could definitely do with the likes of Burey and Mitchell back though - it just depends if they have come through a weeks worth of training unscathed.

He will not be wanting to rush two important players back with a lot of fixtures left to play, so it may be worth leaving them out ahead of the Easter weekend if they are not 100 per cent.