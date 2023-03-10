Millwall team news: The players set to miss Reading match

Following a defeat at Norwich last weekend, and a draw away at Luton Town a few days prior, Millwall head into this weekend’s clash with Reading winless in their last two league games.

This has saw the Lions drop out of the Championship’s top six, with Gary Rowett’s side currently sitting seventh in the table.

Millwall will no doubt be targeting a victory this weekend, then, when they take on a Reading side that have lost three of their last four.

Indeed, pick up all three points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and they could well find themselves back in that top six come Saturday tea time.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at the latest Millwall team news ahead of the match, specifically focusing on those set to miss out.

Players set to miss the Reading clash

Unfortunately for Gary Rowett, Millwall look set to be without four players for the trip to Reading this weekend.

One of those is young forward Tyler Burey, who is currently sidelined with a hip injury.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since early January although Gary Rowett does hope to have him back at some point before the international break later this month.

Callum Styles is also set to miss out on this one with a calf injury.

Like Burey, the Hungarian international has been out of action since January.

Elsewhere, Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell are also set to be sidelined for the trip to Reading on Saturday.

The duo are both ruled out with ankle injuries.

In more positive news, Rowett believes that they could both be ready for a return to action after the international break when the Lions take on West Brom, though.

Match details

Reading v Millwall is set to take place on Saturday afternoon at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Kick off in the Championship clash is set for 3PM UK time.