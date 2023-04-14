Millwall will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host Preston North End at The Den.

After securing a point in their meeting with Luton Town on Good Friday, the Lions would have been hoping to defeat Hull City at the MKM Stadium earlier this week.

However, a second-half effort from Adama Traore sealed a victory for the Tigers in this particular fixture.

Currently level on points with Blackburn Rovers and Preston in the Championship standings, Millwall know that they will have to embark on a positive run of results in the coming weeks in order to clinch a play-off spot.

While the Lions did manage to beat Preston 4-2 in November, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents on Saturday as Ryan Lowe's side have won four of their last five league games.

Whereas Millwall boss Gary Rowett will be able to turn to the likes of Tom Bradshaw, Zian Flemming and George Long for inspiration in this fixture, several of the club's players will be unavailable for selection.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the Millwall players who will definitely miss this match.

Early Millwall team news v Preston

Callum Styles

Callum Styles was ruled out for 12 weeks in February after suffering a quad injury.

Due to the scale of this injury, the Hungary international is not expected to make his return to action until May.

Since joining Millwall on loan from Barnsley last year, Styles has managed to make 18 appearances for the club.

Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard is also set to miss tomorrow's game as he has been ruled out for three weeks due to a groin injury that he sustained against Luton.

The midfielder previously missed a chunk of action earlier this season as a result of a separate injury.

Since the turn of the year, Leonard has been utilised on 12 occasions by Millwall in the Championship.

Aidome Emakhu

Signed by Millwall in January for an undisclosed fee, Aidome Emakhu would have been hoping to force his way into the club's starting eleven during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the forward has only made one appearance for the Lions to date as he was utilised as a substitute in their 1-1 draw with Burnley.

As a result of a hamstring injury that he picked while featuring for the club's Under-21 side last month, Emakhu is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Is Charlie Cresswell also unavailable for selection for Millwall?

As is the case for the three aforementioned players, Charlie Cresswell will also be unavailable for selection tomorrow.

The centre-back suffered a fractured eye socket during the club's recent clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Due to the severity of this issue, Cresswell is expected to be out of action for four to five weeks.