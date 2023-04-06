Millwall take on Luton Town on Friday in what is a huge game for Gary Rowett’s side as they look to secure a top six finish this season.

The Lions go into the clash sitting fifth, with a four-point advantage over the chasing pack. And, with Luton six points ahead of them in the table, they have a chance to close the gap on the Hatters.

Charlie Cresswell set to miss out

With Millwall having picked up a very good point against West Brom at The Hawthorns last time out, Rowett would normally be reluctant to make any changes. However, he will be forced into one, as Charlie Cresswell is set to miss the Easter period.

The centre-back, who is on loan from Leeds United, has suffered a fractured eye socket which requires surgery, so he will be missed. But, there was good news as Shaun Hutchinson is available after featuring for the U23s in the week, so he is sure to step into the XI to partner Jake Cooper.

Given the understanding the pair have built up over the years, it’s not likely to be a major setback, even if Cresswell has been in good form.

Mixed news elsewhere

In other news, Millwall will once again be without Mason Bennett. The forward had been suffering from an ankle injury, but he also returned for the development side in the week, but picked up another knock.

Pleasingly, it’s not a serious issue, but it’s enough to ensure he won’t be in the squad for the visit of Luton, which will no doubt frustrate the former Derby man, who has had plenty of injury issues since arriving at The Den. You would also presume that he will be a doubt for the trip to Hull on Monday given the short turnaround between games.

But, it wasn’t all bad on the injury front, as Billy Mitchell and Tyler Burey got minutes under their belt, and will come into contention, with Rowett giving an update on those players, and Scott Malone, George Evans and Bartosz Bialkowski, when speaking to the South London Press.

“They are all available. It will be the same old debate. Are they fit enough to impact the team or the bench? Do we want two or three of them on the bench or do we want one of them on the bench? These are all the things that go into the melting pot of a decision.”

Overall though, Rowett will be pleased with the squad he has at his disposal for the huge game, as they look to get back to winning ways to keep their promotion push on track.