Millwall team news: The players set to miss Burnley match on Tuesday night

Millwall bounced back from defeat at Coventry City with an eye-catching 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s men have been able to deliver a consistent level of performance this season that could see them out-perform their transfer budget enough to finish in the play-off places.

Having said that, it is extremely tight in the second tier below the top two, and the battle to finish in the top six looks set to remain very open until the final few weeks of the season.

The Lions have the difficult task of hosting league leaders Burnley on Tuesday evening, in a match where anything would be a bonus in terms of their points return.

Millwall have conducted two very shrewd transfer windows this season, but Rowett would probably still like a little more depth at this stage, given the problems that injuries have posed in the last few weeks.

Here, we have taken a look at the Millwall players set to miss Tuesday evening’s match against the Clarets…

Mason Bennett

Bennett is expected to be back at some point this season, with Rowett recently confirming to NewsAtDen that he does not require surgery, although the former Derby County forward cannot be expected to return in the short term either.

Shaun Hutchinson

Reliable centre back Hutchinson has not been seen since the Lions’ win at Cardiff City at the back end of January, and his experience will be valued in the backline towards the end of the season, but for now the 32-year-old’s influence will be solely off the pitch.

Billy Mitchell

The Lions have lost key man Billy Mitchell to an ankle ligament injury.

The 21-year-old has been one of the club’s most dependable performers in the last couple of seasons after breaking through from the youth setup, and though Rowett can call on Jamie Shackleton in his position, the Leeds United loanee’s ball winning capabilities are not at the same level and this one feels like a sore loss.

Having said that, Rowett is expecting to have Mitchell back as an option at some point before the end of the season.

Aidomo Emakhu

Emakhu is yet to make an appearance or even be named in a matchday squad after making his move to London from Shamrock Rovers in January.

The 19-year-old does represent more of a long term project at The Den, but would have ideally liked a handful of first team opportunities before the end of the season.

Callum Styles

Styles is a big loss for the Lions with his versatility in a smaller squad and delivery from wide areas.

The Barnsley loanee has been out of action since late January.

Tyler Burey

Burey has not played since New Year’s Day due to a hip injury and on the whole has struggled to build on the promise that he showed in 2021/22, only managing eight league starts in the second tier this term.