Three defeats in their last four games has seen Millwall surrender their advantage in the Championship play-off race but Gary Rowett's side are still in the mix ahead of Saturday's game against Blackpool.

Luton Town and Middlesbrough have booked their play-off place already but the Lions are among eight clubs still battling for the final two spots.

Last weekend's defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic saw Millwall drop out of the top six but they are level on points with sixth-place Sunderland with two games remaining.

The south Londoners will need results elsewhere to go their way if they're to stand any chance of reaching the play-offs but all they can do is focus on themselves - starting with the trip to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool are battling for their Championship lives, sitting three points adrift of safety in 23rd, and Gary Rowett's side found out firsthand against Wigan just how dangerous a relegation-threatened team can be.

Ahead of Saturday's game, which could have an impact at both ends of the table, here's all the latest Millwall team news...

Which Millwall players are set to miss Blackpool?

Rowett's defensive options will be limited by the absences of Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell and Murray Wallace, who have both been ruled out for the season.

Cresswell is recovering from surgery after fracturing his eye socket in the goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Wallace, meanwhile, pulled up and was forced off minutes into the recent victory over Preston North End. It was later revealed that was due to a quad issue that he will not recover from in time to feature again in 2022/23.

Joining that duo on the injury list is George Honeyman, who is not likely to be back until next season due to a hamstring issue, while Ryan Leonard returned to training recently but is not expected back in time for the Blackpool game.

There is good news for Millwall ahead of the Blackpool game, however, with George Saville and Tyler Burey also back in training.

Saville broke his nose against Wigan but could be in line to feature at Bloomfield Road while Burey, who has been out since New Year's Day with a hip problem but featured for the U21s recently, may be part of the squad as well.

Rowett will want as many options as possible available to him with Millwall desperate for the three points.