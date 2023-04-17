Millwall host Birmingham City on Tuesday evening hoping to take another step towards a top six finish.

The Lions ended a four-game winning run with a 2-0 win over fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Preston North End on Saturday - with Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming bagging goals from set pieces.

As a result, Gary Rowett's side have a three-point cushion in fifth but they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas as there are six teams within three points of sixth-place Blackburn Rovers.

Birmingham will be no walkover either. The Blues made Sunderland work hard for their 2-1 victory on Saturday while two wins and two draws in their preceding four games speaks of a team in fine form.

Rowett will want to name as strong a side as is possible as a result but Millwall's lengthy injury list will hamper him in that regard...

Which Millwall players will miss the Birmingham City game?

Murray Wallace is the newest addition to the injury list after he was forced off in the early exchanges of Saturday's game. Rowett revealed after that the Scottish defender had felt pain in his quad and that he expected him to face weeks on the sideline. Scott Malone is likely to start at left-back after impressing as Wallace's replacement against Preston.

George Honeyman and Aidomo Emakhu are both expected to miss the rest of the season due to hamstring injuries. Rowett suggested on Saturday that the former was unlikely to play any further part in 2022/23 while the Irishman was ruled out at the end of March.

Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell is still absent after having surgery on the fractured eye socket that he suffered against West Bromwich Albion and on-loan Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has been missing since February due to a quad issue.

The versatile Ryan Leonard could return before the end of the month but Tuesday's game against Birmingham should be too soon as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Positive Millwall injury news

There is some good news, however, as it seems 22-year-old Tyler Burey could be back in contention against the Blues.

The young forward has been out since the FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United in January due to a hip problem but is expected to be back very soon.