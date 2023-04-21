Millwall make the trip to face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

The Lions inconsistent recent form continued with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City at The Den on Tuesday night, with Lukas Jutkiewicz's 28th-minute strike proving to be the winner for the visitors.

Millwall had their chances, with Jake Cooper's header going narrowly wide and Neil Etheridge's double save denying Callum Styles and Tom Bradshaw late on, but they could not find an equaliser as their play-off hopes suffered a blow.

Gary Rowett's side have won just one of their last six games, but they remain fifth in the table, two points clear of seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers.

The Latics registered a crucial 1-0 win against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night, with Will Keane scoring the winner in the 54th minute after being set up by Max Power to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

However, it is unlikely to save them from the drop and the club could be relegated to League One this weekend if they lose and other results go against them.

Shaun Maloney's men currently sit bottom the table, seven points from safety with just three games remaining.

What is the latest Millwall team news?

Rowett confirmed that the Lions will be without defender Murray Wallace for the rest of the season after the 30-year-old was forced off in last weekend's win over Preston North End.

Wallace joins an extensive injury list, with Charlie Cresswell and George Honeyman also both out for the remainder of the campaign, although there was a more positive update on Ryan Leonard, with Rowett hopeful that the midfielder could soon make his return.

"Cressy, that’s going to be him out for the rest of the time," Rowett told the South London Press. "Muzza also looks as if he is going to be out for the season as well. It’s one of those where we’ve had some pretty big injuries at poor times of the season.

"We’re at a stage now where we’ve got to do what we need to do with the players we’ve got available. And we’ve got good enough players available.

"It’s a blow to lose those players. Hopefully Lenny (Ryan Leonard) isn’t a million miles away."

Will Millwall beat Wigan Athletic?

It will be a tough game for the Lions on Saturday.

The Latics have improved under Maloney and have tightened up significantly at the back, so they will be well-organised and resilient meaning Millwall may need to be patient to break them down.

Rowett's side have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks, failing to score in five of their last six games, with an over-reliance on Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming.

After the frustrating defeat in midweek, this is a game that the Lions cannot afford to lose, particularly with the two teams below them, Blackburn and West Brom, both having a game in hand.

It will not be a comfortable victory against a Wigan side that will be desperate to avoid relegation, but Millwall may just have enough to edge this one if the likes of Bradshaw and Flemming are on form.