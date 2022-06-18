Millwall targeting double transfer deal including £1.5m agreement

Millwall have made a £1.5m offer to Aberdeen for midfielder Lewis Ferguson and are keen on striking a fresh loan agreement for Stoke City forward Benik Afobe, according to journalist John Percy.

22-year-old Ferguson scored a remarkable 16 goals and recorded one assist in 45 competitive appearances for the Scottish Premiership side last term, shining both domestically and in Europe during their Conference League qualifying games.

Able to operate both in central midfield and a more advanced role, he could potentially come in as a replacement for Luke Freeman who returned to Sheffield United on the expiration of his loan spell and Sheyi Ojo who went back to Liverpool, making the attacking midfield position one they desperately need to strengthen.

The forward position also needs addressing with Oliver Burke another player who has gone back to Bramall Lane – and a fellow ex-loanee in Afobe is one player that remains on the radar following a successful spell at The Den.

Recording 12 goals in 38 league appearances, he was one of the Lions’ best attacking assets last term and played a considerable part in helping the London-based outfit to mount a challenge for the play-offs against the odds.

Percy also confirmed Jed Wallace has been offered fresh terms to remain in the English capital, though it’s currently unclear whether he will put pen to paper with interest from other clubs including West Bromwich Albion.

The Verdict:

Considering his goalscoring record last term, this would be a real coup if they were able to bring Ferguson in for a reasonably modest £1.5m fee, money they are able to fork out because they haven’t overspent in recent years.

At 22 as well, he will surely only get better and with Wallace potentially leaving this summer, they need someone else who can come in and contribute in front of goal, so he would be the ideal addition to come in and would probably slot in seamlessly as an effective advanced midfielder.

Remaining strong at the back for most of the campaign, they desperately need more firepower so bringing in both Ferguson and Afobe could be massive for Gary Rowett’s side who will be keen to challenge for at the top end of the table again.

The Stoke forward was a big success last term and with the Potters potentially wanting to get a chunk of his wages off the bill, they may be happy to come to a mutually beneficial agreement with their league rivals for his services.

If they can get these two deals over the line and Wallace stays, they may only need one more prolific forward to force their way into the top six, so it’s a potentially exciting time for Millwall supporters.