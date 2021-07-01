Millwall target confirms timeline of Stoke departure

Stoke City striker Benik Afobe has confirmed he will sign a season-long loan deal with Millwall today, according to The Sun’s Justin Allen.

The 28-year-old has been out of favour at the Bet365 Stadium for some time and spent last season on loan with Turkish club Trabzonspor – scoring five times in 29 appearances.

It seems he’s set for another season away from the Potteries, with reports yesterday indicating that Millwall were working on a deal to sign him on loan.

Allen reported last night that Afobe has confirmed that he will sign for the south London club today and join them on a one-year loan deal.

The move would see him reunited with Gary Rowett, who was in charge at Stoke when they signed him back in 2018.

It would also take him to the end of his contract with the Potters, which expires next summer, meaning he has likely played his final game for the club.

Afobe has shown his talent in spells during a career that’s already seen him play for more than 10 clubs but injuries and other factors have meant he’s often lacked consistency.

The Verdict

It seems as though Afobe’s move to Millwall is imminent, with the player informing Allen that he’ll sign the deal that sees him leave Stoke today.

If Rowett can keep the 28-year-old fit and motivated, this could be a fantastic signing for the south London club as they needed to assess their striking options this summer.

The worry is that Afobe has struggled for consistency in recent years and now joins a forward unit that has had similar struggles.

As it’s a loan move, however, the move is fairly low risk as long at least one other option is brought in this summer.