Millwall talisman Jed Wallace makes Nathan Jones admission

Before yesterday’s clash between Millwall and Luton Town, Jed Wallace heaped praise on the Hatters and Nathan Jones in an interview with London News Online.

The 27-year-old revealed his admiration of the way that they operate under the Welshman’s guidance and their aggressive approach to football.

Luton proceeded to beat the Lions 2-0 at The Den yesterday afternoon, with the home side unable to cause the Bedfordshire club many problems throughout the match.

Wallace was denied by Simon Sluga from the penalty spot 10 minutes before the end, but all in all, it was a match where the hosts struggled.

22 questions about Luton Town away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 True or false? Luton's current away kit is white True False

Speaking to London News Online about Jones, Wallace said: “He’s done a great job. He’s a manager I’ve always looked at and thought ‘I’d like to play for the guy’. He has a really attacking style of play. They get on the front foot.

“They are one of the smaller clubs in the league but they certainly play with that energy, they are very aggressive.”

The verdict

Jones has enjoyed a lot of success with Luton, turning them from a club who were in League 2 and were looking over their shoulder at the relegation places, to a side who will be looking to improve on last season’s 12th placed finish.

Luton have improved drastically under Jones’ leadership, with his Luton side’s adapting to each new challenge they have faced.

The Hatters will be confident in continuing this progression with Jones at the helm, and it appears that he is starting to deserve recognition from the wider football community.

Luton jumped up the table to 10th with yesterday’s victory, and they are now just three points from the play-offs.

Reaching the top six is by no means an objective for Luton, but it is by no means too steep a task for Jones’ side.