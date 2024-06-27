Millwall have submitted a bid for Swansea City target, and Notts County captain, Macauley Langstaff, as per Football Insider

The online publication have reported that the Lions are keen to add the 28-goal League Two striker to their squad, while County are keen to hold on to their prolific number nine.

Wales Online had previously reported that the 27-year-old was on the radar of Swansea, who are now managed by Langstaff's former boss Luke Williams.

He scored 41 times in the National League for Williams when the pair were part of County's promotion winning season in the 2022/23 campaign.

Cardiff City and Preston North End have also been linked to Langstaff in the past.

More to follow…