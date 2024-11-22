Sunderland have emerged out of nowhere this campaign as a potential title contender.

Currently, the Mackems are sitting in first place with 31 points from their opening 15 games, leading the league on goal difference from Sheffield United.

Having not featured in the Premier League since 2017, new head coach Regis Le Bris will be hopeful that over the next 31 games, he can lead his side to Championship glory.

The Frenchman will know that he can't do it all himself and will be reliant on the players tuning performances out of themselves every week. So far this term, we have seen several standout individuals for the Black Cats, with the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Chris Rigg, and Romaine Mundle particular highlights.

With the squad performing so well, some players have had to sit match days out. Two players who have struggled for minutes are Abdoullah Ba and Adil Auouchiche – with both missing from the majority of Le Bris' squads.

However, with news arriving of their likely involvement against Millwall on Saturday, they may be provided with a final chance to prove their worth to their boss.

Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba likely to be afforded an opportunity by Le Bris

Last year, both Aouchiche and Ba were regulars in the Sunderland squad as they made a combined 68 appearances across the whole season. While they both struggled to make a significant impact, most around the club would have expected them to have some involvement in this campaign.

This hasn't been the case, as Le Bris has handed them just 174 minutes on the pitch so far this season. While the strong form of their teammates has played a significant role in limiting their opportunities, their lack of playing time also suggests they haven’t done enough in training to force their way into the manager's plans.

Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba 2024-25 season Player Adil Aouchiche Abdoullah Ba Unused Sub 2 5 Appearances 2 1 Minutes 93 81

However, as per The Northern Echo, it seems that the pair will return to the squad this weekend. Both of them weren't involved in Tuesday's National League Cup game against Tamworth and, with injuries and suspensions, hitting Le Bris' squad, it seems there will be space for them on the bench.

At present, Trai Hume, Jobe Bellingham, and Patrick Roberts are sidelined due to suspensions, while Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle remain doubtful with injuries for the crucial fixture.

This will likely open the door for Aouchiche and Ba, who will be desperate to make an impact if they come off the bench.

Millwall may be Aouchiche and Ba's last chance

If Le Bris gives them an opportunity to impress, they must grasp it with both hands. Having an impact on a crucial fixture away at The Den would serve as proof that they can be trusted throughout the rest of the campaign.

This will be no simple game either, given that the Lions have already seen off promotion hopefuls in Leeds United and Burnley in recent weeks.

Standing in the face of adversity would be impressive then, but if they fail to show their qualities, they could be out the exit door come January. Both of them will be sure to have plenty of suitors if they do depart, with the pair arriving in the North East following spells in French football.

This could see moves abroad, but if not, many sides around the Championship and League One will be sure to approach the Black Cats.

Saturday may prove pivotal and, one way or the other, come Sunday morning, we will know more about the future of Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba.