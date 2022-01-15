Millwall striker targeted by League One club

Bolton Wanderers have made an offer to sign Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson on loan, a report from The South London Press has revealed.

Bodvarsson has found himself out of favour at Millwall this season, making just one League Cup appearance for Gary Rowett’s side since the start of the campaign.

As a result, it now seems as though other teams are starting to take an interest in Bodvarsson, as they look to secure his services for the rest of this season.

According to this latest update, Bolton have now made an offer to sign the Icelandic international on loan this month.

It is thought that there is at least one other League One club, aside from Bolton, who are interested in a deal for the 29-year-old during the January window.

For his part, Bodvarsson is said to have turned down a loan move to the third-tier in the summer, but is apparently now open to such a move.

In total, Bodvarsson has scored seven goals in 76 appearances in all competitions for Millwall, since joining from Reading in the summer of 2019.

Discussing his side’s search for new signings, Wanderers manager Ian Evatt, while thought to be discussing Bodvarsson, was quoted by The Bolton News as saying: “He’s away on international camp at the moment and we’re trying our best to get it done. It is a complicated because he is on a pretty big salary with his parent club.”

The Verdict

This is an interesting signing for Bolton to consider this month.

Despite the signing of Dion Charles, the departure of Eoin Doyle earlier in the month means that they may still need to add another striker to their ranks before the window closes.

That has seemingly seen them turn their attentions to Bodvarsson, whose physicality could make him something of a challenging prospect for League One defences.

Admittedly, his goals record for Millwall is something of a concern, but you wonder if the drop down from the Championship to League One could help to rediscover some form in front of goal.