Millwall strike transfer agreement with Leeds United

Millwall have come to an agreement with Leeds United for exciting midfielder Jamie Shackleton, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Championship club are applying the finishing touches to a deal that would see the 22-year-old arrive on a loan deal.

Shackleton featured 14 times for the Whites in the Premier League last season, seeing his game time decrease as the campaign wore on.

A midfielder by trade, the 22-year-old predominantly operated as a right-back in a back four as a right-wing-back within back five last season, whilst he added a further two appearances in the EFL Cup.

Should the move hit no complications in its latter stages, Shackleton will be the second Leeds player to touch down at The Den this summer, with Charlie Cresswell arriving on a season-long loan earlier this week.

The verdict

Developing somewhat of a relationship with Leeds over the last few weeks, this could be an excellent move for Shackleton, who is seemingly in need of some regular game time.

It will be interesting to see where Gary Rowett sees the 22-year-old operating this season at The Den, putting in some strong performances on the right-hand side of defence despite progressing as a midfielder.

Millwall is an exciting place at the moment, with the Lions looking to build on an impressive season last time out, with the recruitment justifying a good feeling around the club at present.

Shackleton and Cresswell will both be striving for regular football next season and bolster their chances of featuring for Leeds in the future.