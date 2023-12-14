This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Millwall, Stoke City and Charlton Athletic are involved in a six-way transfer battle to sign Southall player Jaden Thompson-Brissett.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who have reported that there are a host of EFL sides interested in the 'non-league sensation' ahead of the January transfer window.

Millwall and Stoke City are the two Championship sides said to be keen, whilst the likes of Charlton, Reading and Stevenage from League One are also credited with an interest.

League Two side Notts County are also reportedly keen, meaning there is quite the battle for the 22-year-old.

Jaden Thompson-Brissett: Who is he?

As touched upon above, Jaden Thompson-Brissett is currently playing his football in non-league. However, this was not always the case.

Previously, the 22-year-old was a trainee at Norwich City and Brentford.

Jaden Brissett-Thompson's career path, according to Transfermarkt Years Club 2017 - 2019 Norwich City 2019 - 2020 Brentford 2020 - 2021 Dagenham and Redbridge 2021 - 2022 Chesham 2022 Hayes and Yeading 2022 - present Southall

In fact, Thompson-Brissett was released by Brentford in 2020, and since then, he has been rebuilding his career.

Following that release, the 22-year-old went on to join Dagenham and Redbridge, then Chesham, before joining Hayes and Yeading another 12 months later.

Thompson-Brissett would eventually join Southall, where he plays currently, in November 2022.

It is for the Ismithian League South Central Division side that he has greatly impressed this campaign, with over 20 goals to his name from midfield this season, according to TEAMtalk's report.

The 22-year-old can play in either attacking midfield or as a striker, according to reports.

Non-league to the EFL

With so many clubs keen on the player, it does raise the question as to which club would be better for him given the step up in levels.

Even a move to League Two side Notts County is going to be a huge step up for the player, for example, so if he were to move to League One or the Championship, it would be an even greater adjustment.

One benefit that Jaden Thompson-Brissett does have is the fact that he has previously been on the books at Norwich and Brentford.

The 22-year-old has been exposed to that elite environment, and even though he did not succeed at those clubs, you would like to think that he wouldn't be over-roared by the change of environment, giving him the best chance to succeed on the pitch.

Norwich City and Brentford could be left with regrets

Of course, if Thompson-Brissett does earn himself a move, and go on to establish himself in the Championship, for example, it could leave the likes of Norwich City and Brentford with some regrets.

Both clubs gave up on him and let him leave, and no doubt proving them wrong will be a big motivating factor in the 22-year-old's career.