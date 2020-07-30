Millwall stance on Nottingham Forest player becomes clearer

Millwall are said to still hold an interest in signing goalkeeper Luke Steele from Nottingham Forest, with News at Den reporting that the club are eyeing a return to South London for the 35-year-old.

Steele of course spent most of the season on loan at Millwall, providing adequate cover for Bart Bialkowski between the sticks in what was a largely positive campaign for the Lions.

The experienced former Barnsley keeper now fins himself out of contract at the City Ground this summer and is supposedly planning his next move.

Speaking to News at Den recently, Gary Rowett was quick to downplay any hopes of the keeper potentially returning to the club in the near future, with the Lions boss making the following admission: “I think he wants first-team football.

“He’s been brilliant for us, he’s a great trainer. He’s got a great attitude and is part of the reason why Bart’s been pushed so hard. He’s obviously the sort of player we’d be interested in having back.

“But I think he’s coming towards the twilight of his career, if you like, and he wants to play and he probably doesn’t want to be so far away from home. So I think it would be a difficult one.”

The Peterborough born shot stopper was afforded just two Carabao Cup appearances this season – providing back up for the injured Frank Fielding.

The Verdict

Given the comments made by Rowett with regards to bringing Steele back to the New Den, it would be fair to assume that any particular move is seemingly dead in the water from a Millwall perspective with the Lions being unable to give the veteran any guarantees of first team football.

Therefore it seems more likely that the 35-year-old will be seeking to move to a League One or League Two side who can feasibly make him first choice next season.

Meanwhile, Millwall will no doubt be seeking to strengthen other areas of their side as they seek to build on their eighth placed finish in what was a great debut campaign for Rowett in charge of the Lions.