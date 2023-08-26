Highlights Millwall's recent performance has led to criticism towards manager Gary Rowett, who expressed disappointment and hurt by the fans' reaction.

Despite the team's struggles, Rowett should not be sacked hastily, as he has provided stability and achieved consistent top-half finishes with limited resources.

While the current morale may be low, a potential improvement in form could change the atmosphere, and the strength of the Championship should be taken into account. However, Chairman James Berylson should monitor the situation and assess if Rowett's passion for the job remains.

Gary Rowett isn't exactly the most popular man in London following Millwall's 3-1 defeat against Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

In truth, the game was pretty much over before the hour mark with Ashley Barnes putting the Canaries 3-0 up in the 56th minute - and it continued a three-match losing run for the Lions who haven't made the best start to the season.

They started their campaign with an impressive 1-0 victory against last season's play-off semi-finalists Middlesbrough at the Riverside, but they haven't managed to recover from their 4-0 defeat against Reading in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

They put out a very strong team against the Royals with the likes of Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw starting - and a home win looked like a banker at The Den with the visitors playing plenty of their youngsters.

But they conceded in the first minute and didn't manage to get themselves back in the game, with Ruben Selles' side going on to score three second-half goals.

They weren't able to get their first home win of the season against Bristol City during the following game - and even lost late on against Nigel Pearson's men.

What did Gary Rowett say about Millwall supporters' criticism?

Their latest defeat against Norwich won't have done much to improve morale and there were clear chants and discontent towards the Lions' boss Rowett.

Quizzed about that after the game, he told the Southwark News: "First and foremost, if you’re a fan and it’s your club and you’ve paid your hard-earned money to come to the game, I understand you’re not going to be very happy if you see a performance of that ilk. And I get that.

"That’s the beauty of football, you can react and respond in the way you want. But as a human being, to have worked so hard at the club for four years, to get that after three games it’s disappointing and it is hurtful.

"I have worked incredibly hard away from my family for those years and I’m not going to lie here and say ‘it’s fine, it’s not a problem.’ But, I have to take that on the chin."

What stance should James Berylson take on Gary Rowett's Millwall future?

Three league games into the season, no rash decisions should be made and this is why Rowett shouldn't be sacked anytime soon if his heart is still in it.

The ex-Birmingham City boss has provided stability at The Den and guided them to consistent top-half finishes.

Frustratingly, they have narrowly missed out on the play-offs in recent seasons but considering they have been operating under a reasonably tight budget in recent years, though perhaps slightly less so in the past 14 months, Rowett should be given a lot of credit for his work.

His tenure hasn't been perfect but stability has been provided and the fact he's been there for nearly four years is a big achievement considering the lifespan of an average manager these days.

That should give him enough credit in the bank to keep his job even if things go slightly downhill - and things could get slightly worse before they get better considering the morale probably isn't that great at the moment.

The strength of the Championship also has to be considered. It would be a good achievement if the Lions finished near the play-offs at the end of this term.

And a win or two on the bounce could change the mood, so a sacking in the short term doesn't seem logical.

In saying that, chairman Berylson does need to monitor this situation because Rowett sounded very downbeat on Sunday. The latter was clearly upset about the chants aimed at him and he needs to be asked whether he still has the appetite to carry on.

Berylson can also make his own judgement on whether the passion and fire is still there. If he doesn't feel his manager's heart is in it, he needs to make a change sooner rather than later.