Highlights Signing Rak-Sakyi on loan would boost Millwall's attack, solving their scoring issues.

The winger's impressive EFL experience at Charlton in 2022-23 could be replicated with the Lions.

It's crucial for Millwall to act quickly to secure the 21-year-old talent before other potential suitors.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is reportedly on Millwall's radar, and with the youngster having shown his talents previously at Charlton Athletic as well as briefly in the Premier League, there should be little delay in striking a loan deal for the Englishman.

The winger previously spent time on loan in the EFL with Charlton during the 2022-23 season, starring in his 49 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

However, since struggling to find a breakthrough at Crystal Palace, there should be some consideration from Rak-Sakyi that leaving on another loan spell may be beneficial, and if Millwall want to bolster their attack, then should not wait around to make this loan deal happen.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to Millwall latest

The reports linking Rak-Sakyi to the Bermondsey-based side come from South London Press, who state that Millwall are interested in not only signing Rak-Sakyi but also David Ozoh, another Palace youth product.

In the article, it is claimed that Palace are assessing whether to loan the pair out but will not make a decision until the middle of July.

The report also highlighted that Millwall would not make a decision on whether to sign Rak-Sakyi, or indeed the pair, until much later on in the window, due to their reported plan to not consider any temporary signings until late on in the summer.

The delay in waiting to sign the young pair, or even just Rak-Sakyi himself, does seem a little foolish as he is clearly a very exciting talent and one has transformed the attack of an EFL side in the past.

If past windows are anything to go by, there is not likely to be a shortage of suitors for the 21-year-old so you feel Millwall should be proactive rather than reactive to give themselves the best chance of landing the attacker.

Rak-Sakyi's EFL pedigree will boost Millwall's current attack.

Rak-Sakyi has prior EFL experience, having spent time on loan at Charlton during the 2022/23 season. In that loan spell, he appeared 43 times in League One, scoring an amazing 15 goals from the wing and laying on nine assists too.

If he could replicate those numbers for Millwall, should he join the club on loan, then it could help solve some of their recent attacking issues.

The Lions scored a dismal 45 goals this season across all their matches, leaving them as the division's second-lowest scorers behind Sheffield Wednesday.

The club from SE16 did not see one of their attackers surpass ten goals this season, with Zian Flemming being their top scorer with seven.

Milwall's top 5 scorers 2023/24, according to FotMob Player Name Appearances Goals Zian Flemming 46 7 Kevin Nisbet 27 5 Tom Bradshaw 34 4 Duncan Watmore 34 3 Ryan Longman 35 3

There may be extra incentive to bring in Rak-Sakyi on loan too, as their star player, Flemming, may depart this summer.

The Dutchman was of great interest last season from the likes of Burnley following an electric 2022/23 season, and while he has had a quieter 23/24, there is still rumoured interest in his talents from the likes of newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Spanish side Alaves.

Related Ivan Sunjic features: 5 free agents who Millwall must consider ASAP FLW takes a look at the players who are out of contract in the summer that could make the move to The Den

For the moment, it seems as though there will be a waiting game between Millwall, Palace, and Rak-Sakyi himself, but if the Eagles go ahead and let himfly the nest in 2024/25, then the Lions should roar into the lead to win the wingers signature and capture a future star that will help provide great attacking output next season.

A delayed approach in signing loan players could cost them the chance to bring in the brilliant 21-year-old so the Lions should not hesitate and make it clear to their South London neighbours that they'd be ready to take the winger on loan whenever he is available.