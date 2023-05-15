Millwall will look back on the 2022/23 campaign with huge regret, as they missed out on the play-offs on the final day.

The Lions were in and around the top six for the majority of the season and went into the final game knowing three points would secure their play-off spot.

They looked on course for that to happen when they took a 3-1 lead over Blackburn Rovers; however, that soon changed, and the Lions ended up losing that game 4-3.

A week on and that defeat will still hurt the club, but focus will have swiftly turned to this summer and improving the team, so that doesn’t happen again.

Millwall’s summer plans

It is likely to still feel raw for the club, as they looked on course for a play-off spot for the majority of the campaign.

However, this should be seen as a learning curve for everyone involved at the football club to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Millwall will be preparing for another season in the Championship, and manager Gary Rowett will be keen on strengthening his squad in the aftermath of this season.

It is a big summer coming up for the London side, as they have several loan players returning to their parent clubs, while they also have several first team players coming to the end of their current contracts.

Not all of these players are going to be offered the chance to stay at the club, so it may mean Rowett and co. are looking for new players this summer.

One player they should be making a priority signing this summer is Wycombe Wanderers’ Lewis Wing.

Why Lewis Wing would be a good signing for Millwall?

Lewis Wing is a midfielder who has attracted a lot of attention from several Championship sides in recent months.

It was reported exclusively in March by Football League World that Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Reading, Preston North End and Rotherham United were all keen on the midfielder this summer.

Wing has been at Wycombe since January 2022, when he joined the club from Middlesbrough. During his time at the club he has played 63 times, scoring 11 goals, and providing six assists.

It was announced last week that Wing will be leaving the Chairboys this summer, with his contract expiring at the club and the player wanting to try a new challenge.

Therefore, that means the midfielder is a free agent and will likely attract plenty of interest. This is where Millwall should come in, as they are a side that will likely want to improve their midfield department.

Wing is a player that can bring versatility to a team, as he can play anywhere in midfield and has been known to play in wide areas too.

Wing has impressed enormously at League One level, but the 27-year-old has also done well in England’s second tier, and if he were to join the Lions, he would bring quality to their midfield.

Millwall are a side that probably needs to look at sharing the goals around more next season, and adding Wing to their midfield would bring an attacking outlet and something different to the players they have already got.

Wing is entering the prime years of his career and could be a real coup for Millwall this summer if they go after the midfielder. While they would also stop potential play-off rivals from having him next season.