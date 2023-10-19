Highlights Gary Rowett improved Millwall's position in the Championship each season during his tenure.

The style of football employed by Rowett frustrated some fans, but it wasn't given as a reason for his departure.

Ryan Mason, currently on the staff at Tottenham Hotspur, could be a potential candidate to replace Rowett as Millwall's manager.

Millwall ended an era that ended up being pretty good for them this week as the curtain was closed on Gary Rowett's managerial stint with the club.

At a time where the Lions needed a fresh face in the dugout in 2019 following Neil Harris' lengthy stint as manager, Rowett arrived with plenty of Championship experience but needing a new challenge after his poor stint with Stoke City in the previous season.

In his three full seasons in charge, Rowett bettered Millwall's finishing position in the Championship on every occasion, first with an 11th-placed finish in 2020-21, ninth in 2021-22 and then eighth in 2022-23, although the 2019-20 campaign also saw the Lions finish in eighth position, with the caveat being that he was not in charge for the entirety of that season.

And even though things weren't exactly awful during the current campaign, with the South Bermondsey club just three points off the play-off spots, the style of football that Rowett employed was frustrating for some of the fanbase.

Even though that hasn't been given as a reason for his departure, it has been mutually agreed between Rowett and chairman James Berylson that now is the right time for all parties to move on and seek a different direction - three days before their return to Championship action against Preston North End isn't exactly ideal timing mind.

Considering there was plenty of stability at The Den, there will be much speculation on who will take over from Rowett in the dugout - could they go for a former player such as Kevin Muscat who was tipped for the Rangers job not too long ago, or will John Eustace be the right candidate having left Birmingham City last week?

Millwall could instead go down the route of a head coach who has no real managerial experience in the senior game, much like Ipswich Town have done in the last two years when taking Kieran McKenna from Man United.

That has worked out pretty well for the Tractor Boys, and Millwall could take a leaf out of their books and look north of the River Thames to Tottenham Hotspur, where Ryan Mason may just be waiting for his first permanent managerial role.

Why Ryan Mason?

Not every good coach is going to make a good manager or head coach, but Mason has been trusted by plenty of managers to work alongside them in his relatively short career.

After hanging his boots up at the young age of 26, Mason was handed a coaching role in the youth setup at Spurs having played for them in his on-field career, and was made their Under-19's team manager in 2019.

Since 2021 though, Mason has been involved with the first-team, firstly after becoming interim manager in the wake of Jose Mourinho's departure and then he became a first-team coach under Antonio Conte later that year.

Mason was Cristian Stellini's right-hand man in his brief time as Spurs head coach, and then Mason became the interim boss once more and has remained on Ange Postecoglou's staff since the Aussie's appointment over the summer.

Quite clearly, Mason is highly-rated by many and having experienced being in temporary charge of Spurs on two separate occasions now, there is reason to believe that if offered the chance to branch out on his own in the Championship, he would take it, and Postecoglou would surely give his blessing as well.

Still only 32 years of age, Mason wouldn't be the first young coach to make the jump into management at that kind of age, but with an experienced setup around him, there isn't any reason why he cannot thrive at a club like Millwall, who have plenty of talents who are yet to reach their peak.