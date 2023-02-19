Millwall should keep tabs on EFL star ahead of the summer transfer window: Opinion

It was seemingly a busy January for Millwall as they looked to bolster their striking options ahead of an important second half of the season.

The Lions saw Isaac Olaofe and Benik Afobe depart the club during the month of transfer activity, placing an even bigger need to bolster their striking options.

Adding two new attackers to help fire them to secure a play-off spot in what remains, Duncan Watmore arrived on a permanent deal whilst Oliver Burke signed on loan.

Whilst the pair certainly add attacking endeavour, pace and a real threat going forwards, it would be no surprise if Millwall target more of a goalscorer when the summer transfer window opens its doors.

Of course, promotion to the Premier League remains a possibility, something that could change their transfer plans considerably but if they are to remain in the Championship, Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris could be an ideal target.

Sunderland looked into signing the 28-year-old in the most recent transfer window but were put off by Darren Ferguson’s £5 million valuation, which he revealed in a conversation with BBC Cambridgeshire, via the Peterborough Telegraph.

Of course, £5 million for a League One striker would be a deal that Millwall would not entertain but it would be no surprise if Peterborough’s price tag is cut when the summer comes around.

Quiz: Are these 20 Millwall facts real or fake?

1 of 20 MILLWALL WERE FOUNDED IN 1884 REAL FAKE

With Posh competing for a play-off spot and Clarke-Harris being vitally important to their top-six charge, they bumped up the price for their talisman midway through the season.

However, with the Peterborough forward’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, the next transfer window could be their last chance to generate a handsome enough fee.

Clarke-Harris would bring physicality, excellent link-up play and confidence to The Den, and subsequently, he would represent a completely different option to what Gary Rowett currently has at his disposal.

Millwall are a side who look to vary their attacking play, which would suit a Clarke-Harris type of player.

Whilst they can play through the thirds and feed Clarke-Harris with opportunities, the Lions can also switch it up and provide for the forward with a more direct approach.

Scoring 31 goals and winning the golden boot during the 2020/21 League One campaign, he proved last time out that he can score and cause havoc in the Championship, netting 12 league goals in a struggling Posh side.

This season back in League One, he is on course to pick up the golden boot once more, scoring 16 goals already and he is leading the way by two as things stand.

Clarke-Harris deserves to be playing his football in the Championship and Millwall would be an excellent destination.