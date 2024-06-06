Highlights Millwall's 2023/24 season had ups and downs, ending with a 13th place finish thanks to a late surge under Neil Harris.

The potential permanent signings of Japhet Tanganga and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi can boost the Lions squad for the upcoming season.

The addition of promising attacker Milan Smit can help Millwall improve their attacking output, aiming for a top-six finish in the future.

Millwall's 2023/24 campaign was one of inconsistency.

After missing out on the Championship play-offs the previous season, there was an expectation surrounding the South London side.

However, they failed to live up to those demands for a large proportion of the season, with it looking likely at one point that they could've dropped into League One after poor runs of form under Gary Rowett and Joe Edwards, who were both dismissed.

However, since reuniting with their club-record goalscorer and former boss Neil Harris, Lions supporters saw a major upsurge in form that eventually landed them a 13th-place finish, winning eight of their final 13 matches of the season.

There are clear foundations from which Harris could mould his team around, which includes completing a permanent transfer for a sought-after centre-back.

Japhet Tanganga

Japhet Tanganga was initially acquired by the aforementioned Edwards on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the January window. However, it was after Harris' arrival in particular that the 25-year-old came into his own.

Despite it previously being reported that the two clubs agreed a fee, the centre-back has since been released by Ange Postecoglu following the conclusion of the Premier League campaign, although Harris had recently revealed his desire to strike a permanent deal regardless.

“I think I have made that clear in previous articles – I would love to work with him," he told South London Press, relayed by London News Online. “Japhet is a player who will be in demand over this transfer window."

“It’s safe to say that we have pushed hard to see if Japhet is a possibility for us in this window.

Harris added: “Where I am hugely respectful as well is that there is a lot that goes into signing a player, it’s not just involving money between clubs and agents, it becomes a lot of different scenarios.

Not only does Tanganga's defensive acumen make him a must for Millwall, but his presence in offensive set-plays also showcases that he fits the mould of the club to a tee, having netted twice in 18 appearances.

After making just 50 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, a permanent move away to any club would provide continuity for the defender, and having featured regularly at The Den, he wouldn't need any time to bed in with the rest of the squad.

But Millwall do face reported competition and Tanganga's release will put clubs across the country and the continent on red alert so the Lions must make their move as swiftly as possible.

Certainly, the permanent acquisition of Tanganga would be a solid start to the summer transfer window, and that in mind, FLW looks at two further deals that would also bolster the current squad at Harris' disposal.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Millwall will be desperate to improve their attacking output next season, with not one player within the squad making double figures in terms of goals or assists.

Therefore, they should seek to acquire the services of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from South London rivals Crystal Palace, and in doing so, steal a march on many other Championship rivals who are said to be interested.

The aforementioned London News Online recently stated that a move for the 21-year-old winger would be more likely to come in the latter stages of the window. Whilst any timing of this potential deal would be a positive one for the Lions, it's also a risky approach as other suitors may circle like vultures over the situation, with the likes of Portsmouth already mooted as a potential destination.

Therefore, a deal must be put into place as soon as possible, not only for that reason but to allow Rak-Sakyi ample time to bed in with the squad after limited game time at Selhurst Park last term.

However, a previous loan spell with another bitter rival - Charlton Athletic - in 2022/23 proved that a loan deal for the England U20 international can be a masterstroke, as he registered 15 goals and eight assists for the Addicks.

Milan Smit

After the conclusion of Michael Obafemi's loan spell from Burnley, Harris has just two centre-forward options at his disposal in the form of Kevin Nisbet and tom Bradshaw.

Nisbet has flattered to deceive since his £2m move from Hibernian, totalling just five goals in 27 Championship appearances, and whilst Bradshaw offers a great deal of experience, some youth should be added into this area of the squad.

That being said, Millwall should emulate their previous successes from the Netherlands in the form of Casper De Norre and Zian Flemming by targeting SC Cambuur's Milan Smit.

Milan Smit's 23/24 Keuken Kampione Divisie Stats Total Matches Played 36 Goals 19 Scoring Frequency (Mins) 157 Goals per Game 0.5 Assists 5 Big Chances Created 9 Key Passes per Game 1.2 Touches per Game 32.6 Average Rating 7.23 All stats as per Sofascore

At just 21 years of age, Smit is one of the most promising attackers in the Keuken Kampione Divisie at present, having enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at the Cambuur Stadion, registering 24 goal contributions in the Dutch second tier.

Across the season, he has played a mixture of outings either on the left wing or as the main focal point, demonstrating great versatility and attacking maturity, which is exactly what Millwall are crying out for as they bid to become more prolific, after scoring just 45 league goals last term.

Smit is under contract with Cambuur until the summer of 2026, so they hold a respectable amount of bargaining power. However, for Millwall, it will be worth testing their resolve and acquiring the services of somebody whose potential can grow with the club, as they look to re-establish themselves as a side aiming for the top six.