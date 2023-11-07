Millwall have announced Joe Edwards as their new head coach, and it is clear that he has to change things in order for the Lions to not sleepwalk into a relegation battle.

Chairman James Berylson decided mutually with previous Lions boss Gary Rowett that it was the right time for the 50-year-old to move on after nearly four years in charge, and having taken over from his father John after his untimely and shock passing over the summer, Berylson Junior wants to forge his own era.

And he is set to do that by giving a chance to a young coach that will get his first taste of management at senior club level, having risen through the ranks at Chelsea as a youth team manager and then has been an assistant to Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea and Everton.

You would imagine that Edwards will be backed in the January transfer window to bolster his squad, and with no clean sheets from their last five matches, the defence may need some tweaking and an addition to it.

One player that Edwards could have on his radar through knowledge of the England youth setup, having been under-20's head coach of the Three Lions since August, is Charlie Cresswell, who of course spent the entire 2022-23 season on loan at The Den from Leeds United.

How did Charlie Cresswell perform for Millwall last season?

Having featured five times in the Premier League in the season prior for the Whites, Cresswell was handed the chance to go out and get regular game-time with the South Bermondsey outfit, and he made a real impression immediately with a debut brace against Stoke City.

During his year with Millwall, Cresswell wasn't always solid in defence, but he was a work in progress and was a threat at the other end from set pieces, scoring five goals and notching one assist in 28 league outings.

There was only one real period of the season where Cresswell wasn't favoured by Rowett, which came for parts of December and January, but there was a feeling that the 21-year-old was going to head back to Leeds and play a part in their Championship season under whoever was to replace Sam Allardyce in the dugout.

That though has not happened under Daniel Farke, with Cresswell now seemingly fourth choice behind Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Liam Cooper.

Why is Charlie Cresswell not currently featuring for Leeds United?

Cresswell did start against Birmingham City in Leeds' second league match of 2023-24 following an injury to Cooper, but the acquisition of Rodon subsequently pushed him down the pecking order and it has been a struggle for minutes since, with only six appearances in all competitions and his last two Championship outings have been tiny cameos.

It is very clear that Cresswell's development is being somewhat stalled by not getting any action for Leeds, and he isn't even getting minutes for the under-21's as there's a need to keep him around the first-team squad in case of any injuries.

Leeds though need to do the right thing by Cresswell in January and let him depart on loan, as they do not serve any benefit to leaving him on the sidelines week in, week out - he hasn't even been on the bench for the last four matches either.

Cresswell forged a good relationship at the back with the colossus that is Jake Cooper last season at Millwall, and bringing him back to the club for the second half of the campaign could really help to change their fortunes on the defensive side of things.

It is a deal that makes sense, but it does need Leeds seeing that Cresswell's short-term development is best served elsewhere and for Edwards to make it clear that he needs another defender.