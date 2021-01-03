Millwall should enter transfer race for 13-goal EFL ace: Opinion

The panic sirens are beginning to sound in South Bermondsey as Millwall are on a run of form that could seriously threaten their Sky Bet Championship status.

The Lions have had a somewhat interesting stint in the second tier since their promotion from League One in the 2016-17 season – eighth in 2017-18, a relegation battle in 21st place in 2018-19 and once again eighth position in the 2019-20 campaign.

If that trend is to be followed, Millwall will struggle this season, and after just one defeat in their first eight games, their form has nosedived and Gary Rowett’s side have won just once in their last 13 matches.

Seven of those have been draws, and it shows that Millwall are struggling to put games away, with their abundance of attackers not showing their prolific side this season.

Winger Jed Wallace remains the team’s biggest goal threat from out wide and from dead ball situations, but as for strikers their leading scorer is Tom Bradshaw with just three goals.

Matt Smith, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Kenneth Zohore – whose loan from West Brom expires this month – have all netted just once (Zohore though has only played four times due to injury) and Troy Parrott, who much was expected of, has yet to start banging in the goals after recovering from injury.

Clearly some more fire-power is needed, and Rowett could do worse than taking a punt on Crawley Town hot-shot Max Watters.

The 21-year-old signed for the League Two club in October, and after just 15 league games he’s netted 13 times for the Sussex outfit.

That is a sublime record for someone whose league experience before the current campaign stretched to just five substitute appearances for Doncaster Rovers last season.

Whilst Watters’ career path hasn’t exactly followed the path of Jamie Vardy – he actually started in non-league with Thurrock unlike the Leicester hitman who was released by Sheffield Wednesday’s academy before finding form in the lower reaches – his Crawley scoring record is akin to Vardy’s exploits with Fleetwood.

Brighton, West Brom, Watford and Swansea have all been linked to his signature, but with Watters being a London boy and Millwall desperate for a clinical goalscorer, Rowett should be doing his best entice him to The Den, with a fee to take Watters away from his current employers expected to be around £1 million.