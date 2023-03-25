Millwall have had another very good season so far, with Gary Rowett’s men in the mix for promotion as they currently occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship.

However, it won’t be easy to hang on to sixth, as a surprise defeat against Huddersfield Town last time out meant the chasing pack closed the gap, whilst the Lions travel to take on a competitor next week when they face West Brom.

So, it promises to be an exciting, but nervy, end to the campaign for the Londoners, as they chase a long-awaited return to the top division.

With the club not knowing what division they will be in next season, it does present difficulties for the recruitment team, who will no doubt have drawn up two sets of targets depending on what league they’re in.

And, here we look at TWO players who should be on their radar if they remain in the second tier…

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi

We know that Millwall and Crystal Palace don’t get on, but in this they could all come out winners if Jesuran Rak-Sakyi joins the Lions on loan.

The exciting winger is currently with Charlton, and he has been outstanding in League One, scoring ten goals this season, and he has impressed with his speed, skill and dribbling ability. Those are qualities that Millwall lack, with the defeat against the Terriers the latest example of how they sometimes lack individual inspiration to unlock a deep defence.

After starring in the third tier, the natural next step for Rak-Sakyi is to move to the Championship, and Millwall could be the ideal place for him to develop. Plus, working with Rowett will ensure he improves as an all-round player, with the intention of making his mark for Palace the following year.

Jerry Yates

Zian Flemming has been a brilliant addition for Millwall, whilst Tom Bradshaw is good for goals, but the reality is that Rowett’s side still need another player who can share that burden. If they do fall short in their promotion push this season, it’s likely to be because they don’t score enough.

So, another number nine would be welcome, and Jerry Yates would fit the bill. The striker is currently with Blackpool, and it’s looking highly likely that they will be relegated, so the 26-year-old will want to leave.

Yates has managed 11 so far this season, which would make him Millwall’s third top scorer, and that’s a very impressive return when you consider how much the Seasiders are struggling. Yates would provide more depth and quality up top if he moved to The Den, and that could make all the difference in 12 months time.