Highlights Millwall's difficult season has led to them sitting near the bottom of the Championship table, with only nine points from their last 27.

Joe Edwards, Millwall's new coach, has had mixed results since taking over, with only two wins so far.

The addition of Kwame Poku from Peterborough United could greatly improve Millwall's attacking department, as he has been sensational this season with 14 goal involvements and impressive shooting accuracy.

The transfer window re-opens in less than a weeks' time and clubs like Millwall will be looking to make significant improvements.

The Lions have so far endured a very difficult campaign, which has meant they’ve spent most of the season near the bottom end of the Championship.

Results haven’t been great, and that was proven when it was decided that Gary Rowett would leave his role.

Millwall turned to Joe Edwards as Rowett’s replacement, and it has so far been a mixed bag for the former Chelsea coach.

The Lions comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday in his first game in charge, but they have only managed one more win since, which came on Tuesday against Queens Park Rangers.

The club has picked up nine points from a possible 27, and that has resulted in them sitting in 20th place in the table with 26 points, six above the relegation zone.

Championship table (As it stands December 27th) Teams PL GD PTS 17 Swansea City 24 -5 28 18 Stoke City 24 -7 27 19 Birmingham City 24 -8 27 20 Millwall 24 -5 26 21 Huddersfield Town 24 -14 25 22 QPR 24 -15 20 23 Sheffield Wednesday 24 -22 16 24 Rotherham United 24 -26 16

January is the first chance Edwards will have to make changes to his squad, and it is likely he will be keen for much activity as they look to climb out of trouble.

Championship sides eye Kwame Poku

It was revealed by TEAMtalk back in November, that several Championship sides were interested in Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku.

The 22-year-old has been a breath of fresh air this season, as he’s netted seven goals and recorded seven assists in League One so far this season.

That form has caught the eye of Championship sides, with Sunderland, Ipswich Town, West Brom, Stoke, and Millwall all looking at the player.

Peterborough snapped up the attacker from Colchester United in 2021, and since joining Posh, he has taken his game to the next level. Last season, Poku was very important for the team going forward, as he scored four goals and recorded 11 assists.

22 games in League One this season, and he looks on course to beat them stats, as he’s become one of Peterborough’s most important attacking players.

It seems that there could be plenty of interest in the player come January, so Millwall should be doing everything they can to secure his services.

Millwall should look to beat Sunderland in the transfer race for Kwame Poku

Millwall are crying out for fresh additions, as results haven’t been much different under Edwards compared to what they were under Rowett.

The Lions are a side that has struggled in the attacking department for all of this season, with them scoring just 26 goals at the time of writing. That means Millwall are one of the lowest scorers in the Championship, and if they are to move away from the relegation zone, that needs to improve.

The club is heavily reliant on players like Zian Flemming and Kevin Nisbet, so Edwards will want to change this, and what better way to improve your attack than by adding one of the best talents in League One.

Poku has been sensational this season, with a combined goal involvement of 14. He is averaging a goal 0.40 times per 90 minutes he plays, while picking up an assist 0.34 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

Furthermore, he has taken 49 shots on goal so far this season, with 16 of them being on target, meaning he has an accuracy of 32.7%. He is averaging 2.78 shots per 90 minutes, with 0.91 being on target, as per Fbref.com.

The winger is playing his best football, and that is likely going to lead to a lot of speculation regarding his future in January. Peterborough have always been a club that will only sell for the right price, so with the 22-year-old still under contract until next year, Posh will hold out for the right fee.

So, it will come down to whether Millwall can afford what Peterborough want, but if they are serious about climbing the table and improving the squad, the club’s board should be doing all they can to accelerate past Sunderland and Ipswich in this transfer race.