Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke handed fresh advantage in transfer race

Hibs would reportedly prefer to sell in-demand defender Ryan Porteous south of the border if he does depart – in a boost to the hopes of Millwall, Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Stoke City.

The SPFL club confirmed last month that the 23-year-old would not be signing a new deal at Easter Road amid speculation over his future, which means he is out of contract in the summer and could be sold in January as they look to cash in.

A host of Championship and League One clubs are said to be keen, including Millwall, Luton, Wednesday, and Stoke, and it seems the EFL chasers have an advantage over those north of the border with Alan Nixon reporting that Hibs would prefer to sell the centre-back “down south” if he does leave next month.

Porteous has been linked with a move to the Championship in the past – with Millwall reportedly having offers rejected in January 2021.

The Scotland international has made more than 150 appearances for Hibs since making his debut in the 2017/18 campaign.

The Verdict

Given how regularly we’ve seen either Celtic or Rangers mop up the best Scottish talent over the years, this update is undoubtedly a boost for the EFL clubs keen on Porteous.

The 23-year-old’s contract situation means that Hibs surely have to listen to offers in January or risk seeing him leave as a free agent in the summer.

That could lead to a transfer tug-of-war next month and it seems English clubs are going to have an advantage.

There have been calls for Celtic and Rangers to join the race for Porteous but no concrete reports of interest just yet but even with this fresh update, you wouldn’t rule out one of the Old Firm clubs finding a way to snap him up.