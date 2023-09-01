Highlights Millwall is set to sign Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth, beating out other Championship teams interested in the striker. Moore's height and aerial ability will offer another threat to Millwall's goal-scoring struggles.

The signing makes sense for Moore as he will get the game time he desires and Millwall seems like a good fit to maximize his potential.

Millwall has made other signings on Deadline Day, showing that the manager has been backed and now it's about getting results on the pitch.

Millwall are set to complete the signing of Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth ahead of several Championship strikers who had been linked with the big striker.

Who is Kieffer Moore?

Most Millwall fans are sure to know about the 6’5” target man, who has spent most of his career in the Football League, and he has also won 34 caps for Wales.

The 31-year-old has turned out for the likes of Barnsley, Wigan and Cardiff over the years, with his form for the Bluebirds earning Moore a move to Bournemouth, who he helped win promotion to the Premier League.

Game time has been hard to come by for the player in the top-flight, and with new boss Andoni Iraola looking to bring in his own players this summer, a departure had always been on the cards.

Millwall to win race for Kieffer Moore

Any deal was dependent on the Cherries getting a replacement in, and they appear to have done that, with Patson Daka poised to join the club from Leicester on an initial loan.

So, Moore has been allowed to go, and despite links to the likes of Cardiff and Norwich, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has confirmed that it’s Millwall who will win the race for the attacker.

“Kieffer Moore set to join Millwall to make room for Daka. Norwich were favourites for Moore earlier today but that looks unlikely now.”

Is this a good signing for Millwall?

It has been a mixed start to the season for Gary Rowett’s side, who have won two and lost two of their opening four games. But, the big issue has been goals, with the Londoners only scoring three times in that period.

Therefore, it’s pretty clear they need more firepower in the squad, and Moore is someone who will offer another threat.

Even if he isn’t the most prolific, the towering striker will help others, as his sheer size and aerial ability can attract defenders, and cause chaos in the box.

We know that Rowett adopts a direct approach, so Moore should fit in easily to the group, and the likes of Zian Flemming and Kevin Nisbet will appreciate playing off the big man over the course of the season.

Following on from that, it’s also a move that makes sense from Moore’s perspective, as he will get the game time he wants, and, as outlined above, Millwall seems a very good fit for him, as they should get the best out of him.

What next for Millwall?

The Lions have brought in Allan Campbell and Ryan Longman on Deadline Day, so Rowett will be very pleased with the way the window has ended.

The fans had been unhappy with the boss earlier in the campaign, and the performances have shown that new recruits were needed if Millwall were to push for the play-offs once again.

So, Rowett will be pleased he has been backed, and now it’s all about getting results, with the side back in action against Birmingham City on Saturday.