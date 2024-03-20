Highlights Tanganga has been impressive, helping Millwall secure 10 points in 5 games since Harris returned as manager.

Millwall aims to make Tanganga's loan deal permanent, especially since his parent club Spurs may be willing to sell him.

Tanganga would be a smart addition to the team, considering his talent and the positive impact he's had on the squad's performance.

One of Millwall's Premier League loanees could become a permanent part of their squad in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Club legend Neil Harris came back to The Den at the end of February to help save his former side from slipping into the relegation places. Since his return, they have picked up 10 points in five matches; they'd only picked up five points since the start of 2024, up until that point.

The squad have finally started to pur under Harris. Last season, they were near the play-off places, and they hadn't been able to recapture that same form until the 46-year-old arrived, after leaving Cambridge United.

Millwall had a very limited January transfer window, only signing three players, but one of them, Japhet Tanganga, has impressed a lot since Harris returned, and he is looking to make his current loan deal a permanent one.

Millwall want to permanently sign Spurs' Japhet Tanganga

The central defender made the move across London midway through the winter transfer window. He's been a consistent staple of the side since his arrival, but it wasn't until the new boss came back that he started to kick into gear and up his levels, as have most of the Millwall squad.

Tanganga has scored two goals and helped his side to as many clean sheets in the five games that Harris has been in charge, with an average Sofascore match rating, across those games, of 7.46.

Tottenham Hotspur News has reported that the Lions want to sign the 24-year-old when the summer transfer window opens.

His contract with his parent club expires at the end of the season, so they'd be able to get Tanganga without having to pay a fee to Spurs if they don't choose to activate the one-year extension in his current deal.

Even if Spurs do extend his stay in north London, they would likely still be open to selling him as he isn't close to a first team position, and, as an academy graduate, all the money made from him would be pure profit. The Spurs news outlet added that the club wouldn't want an: "excessively large," fee to be willing to offload the 24-year-old.

Before joining Millwall in January, the defender was out on loan at German club FC Augsburg, where he struggled with injuries, before being recalled by Tottenham.

Tanganga signing would be a smart deal for Millwall

These are the types of deals that the likes of the Lions should be doing more of. There are so many talented players who come through the academies of these top London-based clubs and don't quite make it to the first team level. Millwall should be picking up these types of players constantly.

Tanganga doesn't directly fill that mold - he has made over 50 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League and in European competitions like the Champions League. His inability to force his way into the Tottenham first team since Ange Postecoglu arrived suggests that his future there is likely to be quite short. But he's shown that he has the talent to be a good Championship defender, at least.

He has been part of the inspiring team that has taken the Lions from one point above the relegation spot, in 21st place, to 16th with a four point advantage over the relegation-bound teams below them.

The common phrase in football with loan players is don't fall in love with them, because they'll be gone at the end of the season, and they probably won't return. Millwall have the chance to bring their promising loanee back permanently, and they should certainly try to.