Millwall on verge of completing midfielder deal

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby is set to once again join Millwall on loan with the Irish Independent reporting that a deal will be finalised this week.

The Lions have had a solid enough start to the season as, after a drab draw with Stoke City on the opening weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, they beat Rotherham United last time out.

They’ll be looking to build on that, then, and it looks as though Gary Rowett is set to add to his squad this week with it appearing that a return for Molumby is looking likely.

The midfielder shone on loan at the club last season as he helped the Lions challenge for the play-offs but it was not clear, up until recently, whether Brighton were planning on using him this season.

It appears we have an answer now, though, and he is set to head back to The New Den.

The Verdict

Molumby is a very handy midfield player and Millwall will be more than happy that they are going to get him in in the coming days by the sounds of things.

He impressed greatly under Gary Rowett and getting him back would have been a target this transfer window so the manager will be pleased to see it happening.