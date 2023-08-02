Millwall's transfer dealings so far this summer have been progressive and look to be ones that strengthen Gary Rowett's squad ahead of another push for the Championship play-offs.

The Lions narrowly missed out on last season's top six thanks to a final day of the season defeat against Blackburn Rovers, and the Londoners have truly been knocking on that door for a couple of years now.

Rowett has been backed this summer with signings such as Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian, who finally arrived at The Den after he turned his back on a move in January despite completing a medical - Millwall have paid a seven-figure fee for the Scotland international and it is hoped that he will be part of a goalscoring trio with Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming.

Experienced left wing-back Joe Bryan has also arrived after his Fulham contract expired, and Millwall added OH Leuven midfielder Casper De Norre, who can also play at left wing-back if needed after being converted from that position to an engine room operator by his former Belgian club.

The bargain addition of Wes Harding from Rotherham United as well to add versatility at the back shows that Rowett is covered in many areas going into the 2023-24 season, but the Lions aren't done there in their pursuit to strengthen the squad.

Despite losing out on defender Luke McNally, who is signing for Stoke City on loan from Burnley, Millwall are at least going to win one transfer battle with a Championship rival.

Lions set to win Sarkic battle

Millwall have been contesting for the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who saw his planned switch back to Stoke following a spell on loan there last season break down.

The Potters had agreed a seven-figure fee with Wolves to sign the Montenegro international stopper on a permanent basis, but personal terms could not be agreed and the move was called off, with Alex Neil instead signing Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan.

Coincidentally, Travers had been a target for Millwall so they had to move onto the next one, and reports recently have suggested that both the South Bermondsey outfit and Birmingham City - who have had Sarkic on loan already - were both keen on signing him ahead of the 2023-24 season.

But it looks like Millwall have won the race for the 26-year-old's services as according to John Percy of The Telegraph, as they have reportedly agreed a £1.2 million fee to bring Sarkic to The Den.

Sarkic will now undergo a medical before completing a move in what will be a big boost to Rowett's options ahead of the season opener this coming weekend against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

What does this mean for George Long and Bartosz Bialkowski?

Millwall already have two senior goalkeepers at their disposal in the form of George Long and Bartosz Bialkowski, so you can only imagine that one will be on their way out.

The more experienced Bialkowski started the season in-between the sticks but following a 2-0 defeat to QPR, he was replaced by Long, who had to wait incredibly patiently to get a chance following his move in 2021.

29-year-old Long kept goal for the remainder of the campaign but he now looks set to be pushed aside in favour of Sarkic, so you can expect one of Long or Bialkowski to depart before the end of the transfer window.