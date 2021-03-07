Millwall set to secure transfer agreement with Chelsea

Millwall are close to completing the permanent signing of Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick ahead of the summer transfer window, a report from The Sun (07/03, p61) has claimed.

A graduate of Chelsea’s academy, McCormick has yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League side, and having spent a portion of last season on loan with Shrewsbury, the 22-year-old has now made 29 appearances in all competitions during a temporary spell with Bristol Rovers this season.

Now however, it looks as though McCormick could be on the move again during the summer, and this time on a permanent basis.

According to this latest report, McCormick is said to have ‘played his way into’ a permanent move to Millwall in the summer, following his performances in League One this season.

As things stand, there is around a year-and-a-half remaining on McCormick’s contract with Chelsea, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

However, it is thought that McCormick is keen to leave the club before then, setting up the prospect of that move to The Den.

The Verdict

I do think you have to credit McCormick for his attitude and approach here.

There are a number of players who may well have been happy to simply see out there contract at a club the size of Chelsea, while potentially playing out the remainder of that deal on loan elsewhere.

McCormick however, is clearly to go out and establish a future for himself with a permanent move to another club, which should help give his career more of a lift, should he be able to that.

Indeed, given the promise the midfielder has shown, it does seem as though this could be a decent piece of business for Millwall, and it will be interesting to see if this move pays off, both for the club and the player.