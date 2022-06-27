Millwall set to secure transfer agreement for 29-year-old

Stoke City forward Benik Afobe is reportedly set for a return to Millwall permanently after his proposed move abroad has fallen through.

It was reported recently that Afobe would be joining Belgian side Club Brugge this summer.

However, that deal is now off at the last minute, claims The Athletic‘s Adam Leventhal.

In The Athletic‘s transfer centre, he wrote: “Stoke have agreed to sell Benik Afobe to Millwall, where the striker spent last season.”

“Afobe was on the verge of joining Club Brugge on Friday, with a deal fully agreed until it collapsed at the last minute.

“Talks with Millwall advanced on Monday morning and Afobe’s permanent transfer – on a one year deal – is now expected to progress.”

This update comes after Afobe spent the 2021/22 Championship campaign on loan at Millwall.

During that spell, the 29-year-old scored 12 goals and registered three assists in 37 league appearances.

Literally 99% of Millwall supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Lions quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1885 1895 1905 1915

Millwall boss Gary Rowett spoke several times about making his loan switch a permanent one, but recently admitted he thought the forward was out of the Lions’ reach.

Afobe was also a transfer target for Watford during this summer window.

It appears, though, according to Leventhal, that Afobe opted for a move to The Den rather than Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

This has been a bizarre turn of events.

Afobe looked set for a move abroad but it appears that has fallen through if this report is accurate.

Interestingly, Andy Carroll’s proposed move to the same club also fell through at the final stages recently.

Nevertheless, Millwall are the benefactors here.

Gary Rowett has his man, and will hope that Afobe can add even more goals to his tally of 12 from last season.