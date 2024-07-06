Highlights Millwall close to signing Japhet Tanganga on a permanent contract.

Ex-Tottenham defender's decision ends interest from multiple clubs.

Two-year deal at The Den to strengthen Neil Harris' backline for 2024-25 season.

Millwall are closing in on a significant transfer coup as Japhet Tanganga is set to sign a permanent contract with the South Bermondsey outfit.

The Lions have been waiting on a decision from the ex-Tottenham defender for well over a month, with multiple clubs keen on his services, including Luton Town and Parma of Italy.

However, as first reported by Luca Bendoni, Tanganga is poised to pen a two-year deal at The Den, which will significantly strengthen Neil Harris' backline for the 2024-25 season.

Tanganga graduated from Tottenham's academy and made 50 appearances across all competitions prior to his departure, while he endured a tough loan stint with Bundesliga outfit FC Ausburg prior to making the January switch to Millwall.

27 of those have came in the Premier League, which will provide Millwall with strong pedigree in their backline once again next season.

Millwall set to complete Japhet Tanganga coup

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Millwall and played an instrumental role in their survival, helping them to win eight of their final 13 league outings as Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town joined Rotherham United in League One instead.

Japhet Tanganga's stats for Millwall in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances 18 Goals 2 Tackles won 14 Duels won 84

Should the move go through, Tanganga will be ineligible for Millwall's opening three matches against Watford, Bristol City and Hull at the start of next term after receiving a direct sending off in their clash with Swansea City on the final day of the season.

Nonetheless, he is set to be unveiled as Millwall's opening signing of the summer transfer window, which represents an extremely strong start from the Lions ahead of next campaign, where they will be looking to improve on last season's 13th-placed finish.

Japhet Tanganga signing will significant strengthen Millwall

Given how well Millwall ended the season under Neil Harris, there is every reason to be optimistic going into the 2024-25 season.

And adding Tanganga on a permanent basis will only give the club's fans more reason to be a bit cheerful and be expectant of a push on the play-offs once more after they struggled for the majority of 2023-24.

Tanganga has top level experience and at one point was tipped to really make a breakthrough at Tottenham, but he soon fell down the pecking order and now finds himself rebuilding in the Championship.

Alongside Jake Cooper, Tanganga could build a formidable partnership and be a fearsome duo for many Championship attackers, and given there was interest from overseas in his services too, Millwall have done well to get him tied down to a multi-year deal.

Now, Harris and his coaching staff must kick on in preparation for the new campaign, with further additions likely to come - the future of Zian Flemming may be uncertain, but at least they have got one major deal over the line.