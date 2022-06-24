Millwall set to seal seven-figure signing of 23-year-old attacker

Millwall look set to bring in another face upfront, with De Limburger reporting that a deal has been done to send Zian Flemming to The Den.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands and reports from that country today suggest that seven-figure fee has been agreed and that the forward will be swapping the Eredivisie for the Championship next season.

The Lions came close but not close enough to the play-off places in the last campaign, with Gary Rowett unable to quite get his charges into the promotion hunt. Still, he secured a top-half finish for the club and will want to build on that next time out.

To do so, he seemingly wants to add some more firepower to his strikeforce and it looks like he has turned to Flemming to do so.

The 23-year-old played in 28 league games for Sittard last season but managed 12 goals and four assists along the way. That averaged out at 0.58 goals or assists per 90, a highly impressive statistic for someone of his age and experience.

A season earlier, 12 goals and seven assists again, proving that he isn’t merely a one-season wonder. Flemming though has yet to test himself in England and this summer could provide the opportunity for him to do so by making the switch to Millwall.

The Lions then could soon have a fresh face in their ranks and they have seemingly splashed the cash to do so, with the reported fee being around £2.5m for the young striker.

The Verdict

Zian Flemming is another name to potentially make the move to the Championship this summer that most outside of the Netherlands probably haven’t heard of.

The signs are though that he would be a very, very good signing for Millwall – and exactly the kind of player they would need to take them up a gear and potentially get them into the top six in the second tier. Flemming’s goal record speaks for itself and his level of consistency proves that he isn’t just a flash in the pan of a player.

Considering his age too and the fact he has already been exposed to top flight football and a deal has plenty of positives for the Lions. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him adapt to the Championship with ease and if he does, and he manages a double digit goal haul, then it could drag Millwall up the table.

With the fee involved too, it shows that Rowett isn’t messing around – and this is a real statement of intent by the Lions if the deal comes off.