Millwall set to rival Watford in transfer battle for 22-year-old forward

Millwall and Watford are both set to re-ignite their interest in Senegalese striker Pape Habib Gueye, according to Football Insider.

The pair were both reportedly keen on the 22-year-old back in the January transfer window, with the Lions said to have had a £1.5 million bid for the forward rejected.

Lions boss Gary Rowett at the time confirmed the club’s interest in Gueye, although stopped short of saying that the claims that they’d had a bid turned down for him were true.

Gueye, who is contracted to Belgian top flight side Kortrijk, suffered a season-ending injury in December 2021, ending up with a goal tally of six in 18 appearances in all competitions last season.

Despite that, Millwall are set to come back into the reckoning for his signature, but they are also likely to be joined by Watford as well.

At the time of Millwall’s initial willingness to do a deal six months ago, the Hornets were also reportedly sniffing around Gueye’s services.

Now Championship rivals, Watford and Millwall could now be set to go head-to-head for Gueye now he’s back fit and firing, with the Lions said to have watched the striker notch a brace in pre-season already – Kortrijk reportedly value him at £2 million.

The Verdict

Millwall look like they mean business this summer, having missed out on the play-off places last season by not that many points.

Benik Afobe, George Honeyman and Zian Flemming have already arrived, Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell has been linked and now Gueye appears to be back on the radar.

Aside from Afobe and Tom Bradshaw, you couldn’t be too confident of anyone else up-front being prolific for the Lions next season, so Gueye could come in handy.

Watford though represent an interesting and powerful challenger – they have already been linked with a Belgium-based striker in Vakoun Issouf Bayo this summer so they are clearly in the market for a striker, and they seem to know the nation very well, so Gueye could instead end up at Vicarage Road.