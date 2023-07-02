Millwall look set to rival Coventry City in the race to sign Burnley central defender Luke McNally this summer.

That is according to a recent Patreon report by Alan Nixon.

McNally made the move to Turf Moor from Oxford United just last summer, but struggled for game time in Vincent Kompany's side.

As such, a loan deal was agreed with Coventry City until the end of the campaign, with the 22-year-old going on to play an important role for the Sky Blues as they reached the Championship play-off final.

What is the latest Luke McNally transfer news?

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Coventry City would be keen to have McNally back this summer, too. However, this is not something said to be favoured by the Clarets.

Millwall, then, may have a chance of snapping him up.

Millwall boss Rowett is reportedly keen on McNally.

That's because Burnley are willing to let him go out on loan to the Championship again. Seemingly, though, their preference is not a return to the CBS Arena, if the above report is accurate.

Interestingly, Nixon also suggests that McNally could potentially be used in a deal for Millwall's Zian Flemming, whom Burnley have seen multiple bids rejected for this summer.

As for McNally himself, the player would reportedly be willing to head out on loan again if it meant regular game time.

How much would Luke McNally cost Millwall?

Given that the deal being discussed above is a loan move, it is likely that the finances on the deal would suit Millwall.

McNally featured just four times for Burnley after switching Oxford United for Turf Moor last summer.

Sure, the club may have to pick up a percentage of McNally's wages, or something along those lines, but there would be no transfer fee as such, given it would be a loan deal.

How long does Luke McNally have left on his contract at Burnley?

Having signed for Burnley last summer, Luke McNally put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

This sees him contractually tied to Burnley until the summer of 2026.

Would Luke McNally be a good signing for Millwall?

Given how he performed at Coventry City in the second half of the season, you would have to think McNally has the potential to be a very strong addition at The Den were Millwall able to pull off this loan deal.

Whilst he didn't get the chance to show it at Burnley, with the Sky Blues, McNally showed that the move from League One to the Championship had not come too soon, and, with half a season at this level under his belt, he is only going to be a better player for it heading into 2023/24.

It's a shame the door is seemingly closed for him at Burnley, but if that is the case, game time in the second tier must be a priority this campaign and, as such, a move to either Coventry or Millwall would be good business for both clubs and player alike.